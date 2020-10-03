If something is going on in Australia, Roger will be there: Severin Luthi gives an update about Roger Federer

Tennis has been gradually returning to some semblance of normalcy ever since the resumption of the tour. But tennis' biggest name - Roger Federer - continues to be missing in action largely due to double knee surgery. At the same time, it is getting increasingly confusing as to when the legendary Swiss will return to on-court training.

Several dates have been thrown around by Roger Federer and his coach Severin Luthi but none of the deadlines seem to have been met thus far.

So stehts um Federers Comeback: Herr Lüthi, spielt Federer an den Australian Open? https://t.co/lidyszly0z — BLICK Sport (@BLICK_Sport) October 3, 2020

However, while recently speaking to BLICKsport, Severin Luthi once again reassured fans that everything was going according to plan for Roger Federer. The 44-year-old insisted that Federer was far from stressed about the situation and still had his eyes firmly set for a return at the 2021 Australian Open.

Roger Federer is back on the field every now and then: Severin Luthi

Roger Federer

Back in July, Severin Luthi had stated that Roger Federer would most likely return to on-court training around mid-August. However, that was not to be and fans were disappointed. Then around mid-September, the 20-time Grand Slam Champion had revealed that tennis training was ‘a week away’. Once again, the day came and went and there were no signs of Roger Federer having resumed training with a racquet.

However, Severin Luthi re-affirmed that Roger Federer was not unduly stressed about the situation and that everything was going according to plan. He added that tennis was gradually becoming more and more important for his friend after a long hiatus from the sport.

"So far everything is going according to plan and satisfactorily,” Luthi said. “Roger is still not stressed. Tennis is only gradually becoming more important.”

Roger Federer with Severin Luthi after winning the 2018 Australian Open.

Luthi went on to make a rather interesting revelation by stating that Roger Federer was ‘back on the field every now and then’.

While it is known that the legendary Swiss has resumed circuit training with his fitness trainer Pierre Paganini, there is not much information on the training front. As such, it is difficult to know what exactly Luthi is alluding to over here.

Nevertheless, Federer’s coach reminded that rushing things at the age of 39 was far from a wise move.

"Roger is back on the field every now and then,” Luthi continued. “But the first phase of the tournament is still a long way off. Our motto is: Don't rush things at his age!"

Roger Federer

Roger Federer and his team are clearly being extremely patient about the whole situation. With tournaments still undecided about their future amidst this pandemic, it is indeed the wiser move to wait and watch as Luthi suggests.

However, he confirmed that Roger Federer would be taking part in the 2021 Australian Open, should the tournament go ahead.

“The longer we wait, the more we know,” Luthi said. “If something is going on in Australia, Roger will be there - that's the plan.”