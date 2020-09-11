'Tennis should start again next week' - Roger Federer reaffirms Australian Open ambitions

Making a public appearance for one of his sponsors has become something of a habit for Roger Federer in these past months.

After appearing for the likes of Barilla, Mercedes-Benz, Credit Suisse, the legendary Swiss appeared for yet another one of his sponsors - Lindt - during the unveiling of the world’s largest chocolate fountain.

And this appearance came with some much-needed pleasant news about his recovery process, as Roger Federer gave a positive update about his return to the tennis courts.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion spoke briefly to Tages-Anzeiger during the event at the Lindt Museum. He revealed that he would begin on-court training as early as next week, and maintained that he is still aiming to be back for the 2021 Australian Open.

Federer also announced that he was now back to training after his knee surgery. Next week he will play twice on court again, 45 minutes each. The big goal remains to participate in the Australian Open in January. via @tagesanzeiger #federer — Brian🇨🇭 (@camerlengo73_2) September 10, 2020

The Swiss star has been inactive from tennis for a little more than seven months after he suffered the knee injury earlier in the year. A couple of surgeries later, Roger Federer finally seems to be finding his feet, albeit slowly, ahead of his return in 2021.

Australian Open remains the goal for Roger Federer

When Roger Federer first revealed the extent of his knee injury back in February, not many expected him to be out of action for the entire year. Then, when he announced that he had suffered a setback, for which a second procedure was needed, not many had the confidence that the 39-year-old could be able to stage a comeback.

However, Roger Federer is doing what Roger Federer does best - proving his detractors wrong at every stage of his illustrious career. In what comes as perhaps the great news related to the Swiss this year, the celebrated father of four announced that he would be resuming tennis practice next week.

Court-Rückkehr nächste Woche: Federer greift endlich wieder an https://t.co/G2aXTRlyHu — BLICK Sport (@BLICK_Sport) September 10, 2020

That said, Roger Federer also added an air of caution by mentioning that he would spend no more than ninety minutes in doing the same every day.

“Tennis should start again next week. Very easy, two times 45 minutes,” Federer said.

While this is very good news, it must be taken with a pinch of salt. As per Roger Federer’s friend and coach Severin Luthi’s comments back in July, the World No. 4 was scheduled to begin tennis training in mid-August. That seems to have been pushed back by one whole month, which raises further questions about his rehabilitation.

Roger Federer will hope to repeat his feat in the 2017 Australian Open

However, the long-term goal of playing at the 2021 Australian Open remains the same for Roger Federer. But the fact that the Swiss used the word ‘hope’ would leave some of his fans questioning the certainty of his participation at his second-most successful Grand Slam event.

“I hope to be able to play at the Australian Open next January,” Federer added.