Heartbreaking tennis moments in 2021

While the 2021 season saw some incredible moments and epic highs on court, there were also some heartbreaking and emotional moments.

A few players experienced immense disappointments that were upsetting not only for them, but also for the viewers and fans.

Let's have a look at some of these heartbreaking moments of 2021:

#8 Matteo Berrettini getting injured and withdrawing from the ATP Finals

Matteo Berrettini at the 2021 ATP Finals.

After a strong start to the 2021 season in which he helped Italy reach the finals of the ATP Cup, Matteo Berrettini reached the fourth round of the Australian Open. But he had to retire due to an injury that would ultimately sideline him until the clay season.

The Italian made a strong comeback as he reached his first Masters 1000 final in Madrid and the Roland Garros quarterfinals. He continued his strong showing during the grass season as well, winning his first ATP 500 title at the Queen's Club Championships and reaching his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon.

A career-best season saw Berrettini qualify for the ATP Finals for the second time in his career. This meant a lot to him as the event was being held in his home country Italy for the first time. Unfortunately, he injured himself in his opening round-robin match and was forced to withdraw from the event.

Visibly upset at this turn of events, he stated that it was devastating to withdraw from the most important event held in his country.

#7 Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon debut ends on a sad note

Emma Raducanu at the 2021 Wimbledon championships.

Emma Raducanu took the world by storm on her Wimbledon debut. However, during her fourth-round match, she experienced some breathing difficulties, which forced the youngster to retire.

The British teenager had played quite well up to that point and, cheered on by the home crowd, looked set to make a deep run at the tournament. The promising debut was cut short abruptly, with the world sympathizing with the youngster's heartache.

However, Raducanu made up for her Wimbledon heartbreak by scripting history to become the first qualifier to win the US Open.

#6 Simona Halep's injury ends her top 10 streak

Simona Halep at the 2021 Linz Open.

Simona Halep has been one of the most consistent players on the WTA tour for the better part of the last decade. During her second-round match at the Italian Open against Angelique Kerber, Halep suffered a calf injury which was quite serious as she needed help to leave the court.

The moment was not only tough for Halep, but also for fans who were reminded that despite the players' superhuman feats on the court, at the end of the day, they are also human.

The Romanian had to withdraw from Roland Garros and Wimbledon due to her injury and her prolonged absence resulted in the end of her lengthy stay - 373 weeks to be precise - in the top 10 of the rankings.

Halep returned to the tour at the Canadian Open and slowly played herself back into form over the course of a few events, ultimately reaching the final of her hometown event at the Transylvania Open. However, she injured herself while playing at the Linz Open, having to withdraw from the semifinals and ending her season with some concerns about her fitness once again.

#5 Naomi Osaka's mental health struggles

Naomi Osaka at the 2021 US Open.

Naomi Osaka continued her brilliant 2020 form this year as she went on to win her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. Her 23-match win streak came to an end at the Miami Open, following which her season has been rather tumultuous.

Prior to the start of the French Open, she announced that she would skip the mandatory press conferences as they had a detrimental effect on her mental health. Her announcement helped initiate conversations about what has been a taboo topic in sports.

Osaka withdrew from Roland Garros following her first-round win and skipped Wimbledon as well. Following her third-round exit from the US Open, she announced a break from tennis as she wasn't happy competing anymore.

For someone renowned for her mental toughness on the court, it was quite difficult to see Osaka struggle so much as the pressure of the sport finally got to her.

#4 Iga Swiatek's finds it tough to handle her Olympic loss

Iga Swiatek at the Tokyo Olympics.

Representing one's country at the Olympics is a huge honor, but it also means immense pressure. Iga Swiatek felt both of those emotions as she lost in the second round of the Tokyo Olympics and burst into tears after her defeat.

She wanted to make her country proud. She also wanted her father, a former Olympic rower, to be proud of her. Despite her initial emotional outburst, Swiatek had a mature outlook following her loss, stating that athletes are also human and competing at the highest level day after day is not that easy.

#3 Roger Federer's short season and another surgery

Roger Federer at the 2021 Wimbledon.

Roger Federer underwent knee surgery early last year and following a lengthy lay-off, fans were eagerly waiting to see him in action this year and win big titles as well, something he did during his 2017 comeback after his 2016 surgery.

However, Federer's comeback this time around did not go as planned. He returned to the tour at the Qatar Open, but lost in the quarterfinals. At Roland Garros, he reached the fourth round before withdrawing from the event due to knee issues.

Federer's participation at Wimbledon seemed in doubt, but he showed up and competed well to reach the last eight, where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz. However, shortly afterwards he announced he had undergone another knee surgery due to an injury he suffered at Wimbledon.

The announcement was upsetting on several levels. The physical and mental toll of recovering from such an injury at this point in one's career is immense. But Federer has the mindset of a champion and despite the setback, he's preparing for another comeback next year.

#2 Serena Williams's Wimbledon heartbreak

Serena Williams at the 2021 Wimbledon.

Serena Williams has suffered plenty of setbacks due to various injuries over the course of her stellar career. Nevertheless, she has successfully managed to overcome them to emerge even stronger than before.

However, her first-round exit from Wimbledon was arguably one of the toughest moments of her career. This was apparent to everyone who saw it all play out in real time. Williams quickly raced to a 3-1 lead in the first set. Then, during a rally, she slipped and looked immediately to be in discomfort.

The American tried to go on but the pain was too much and she had to make a tearful exit. Fans at the stadium gave Williams a roaring applause, recognizing the legend's efforts, and she took a moment to soak it all in before bidding them goodbye. This was the first time since 2014 that she didn't reach the final here.

Williams hasn't played since then, and has recently announced her withdrawal from the upcoming Australian Open. But if there's one thing we know about Serena Williams, it's that she's fiercely determined and despite the Wimbledon heartbreak, she'll find a way to bid adieu in a triumphant fashion.

#1 Novak Djokovic falters at the final hurdle while chasing history

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open.

So close yet so far. Novak Djokovic was chasing history as, after winning the first three Grand Slams of the year, he had the opportunity to win the Calendar Slam which is a rare feat in tennis. The Serbian battled his way to the final at the US Open, but ultimately fell short as Daniil Medvedev defeated him in straight sets.

An accomplishment like that is tough to achieve and the Serbian had a lot of fans rooting for him. The weight of expectations proved too much for him to bear. An emotional Djokovic stated that it was a tough loss for him, a sentiment shared by all his fans.

While he may have fallen short this time, if there was one person capable of putting himself in a similar position in an attempt to triumph again, it's Djokovic.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya