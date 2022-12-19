Heartbreaking tennis moments in 2022 ft. Roger Federer and Serena Williams

The 2022 season saw many heartbreaking moments throughout the course of the year. From the retirement of tennis legends to season-ending injuries, here are five of the most heartbreaking moments from the 2022 season (in no particular order):

#5 Daria Gavrilova's injury (Toray Pan Pacific Open)

Australian tennis player Daria Gavrilova suffered a season-ending injury at the Toray Pan Pacific Open against Naomi Osaka. During the third game of the match, while chasing the ball into the net, Gavrilova fell down screaming after hitting the shot.

The scream and her pain brought her down to tears and even caught the attention of Osaka, who rushed to help her opponent. It was later confirmed that she had an ACL tear and will be out of action for several months.

It was heartbreaking for Gavrilova as she was returning to the tour after a lengthy injury break and had notched up some momentum heading into the match.

#4 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's retirement (French Open)

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga had announced that he would retire from the sport after his home slam in Paris. In his opening-round match against Casper Ruud, he showcased his iconic shotmaking and earned himself a chance to take the match to the fifth set after he broke Ruud's serve late in the fourth set.

But recurring pain in his right shoulder brought him to tears and he was unable to win a single point from that moment onwards, ending his glittering career in a heartbreaking manner.

#3 Serena Williams' farewell (US Open)

Heading into the 2022 US Open, Serena Williams had announced that should be 'evolving' away from tennis to focus on growing her family. She played two fine matches in the first two rounds to reach the third round.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion faced off against Ajla Tomljanovic in her final match. She was competitive in the first two sets, losing the first with a late break and winning the second in a tiebreak.

She could not sustain her level and eventually lost the 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 to end her illustrious career. In her retirement speech, she could not hold back the tears while reminiscing on her journey.

#2 Alexander Zverev's injury (French Open)

In a highly competitive semifinals encounter against Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev twisted his ankle and eventually retired from the match.

After three hours of engaging tennis inside Philippe Chatrier, the German fell down screaming at 6-5 40-30 after hitting a routine forehand. His screams could be heard across the stadium, concerning everyone inside, including his opponent Nadal.

After a lengthy medial time-out, Zverev eventually retired from the match and left the stadium on crutches to end his 2022 season.

#1 Roger Federer's final match (Laver Cup)

Heading into the 2022 Laver Cup, Roger Federer announced that he would play his final match at the event in a doubles encounter alongside his longtime tennis rival and friend Rafael Nadal.

Federer and Nadal made a bright start against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of Team World, taking the first set. The American duo bounced back and took the second set.

Federer and Nadal had the chance to win the match in the tie-break but squandered the opportunity, eventually losing the match after Tiafoe's clean winner. It was a highly emotional atmosphere in the O2 arena as Federer thanked everyone in his final post-match on-court interview and even brought his great rivals to tears in his final moments as a professional athlete.

