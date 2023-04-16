Holger Rune's former coach Patrick Mouratoglou expressed his support for the Dane following his impressive performances in the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, which have propelled him into the final of the competition.

On Saturday, April 15, Rune emerged victorious in a late-night thriller against Jannik Sinner at the Monte-Carlo Masters. Despite a rocky start, Rune managed to turn the game around and secure a 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 win. The win brought him one step closer to claiming his second ATP Masters 1000 title.

On Saturday, April 15, Patrick Mouratoglou took to social media to express his admiration and support for Holger Rune, who delivered an outstanding performance during the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters semi-final.

"There are some crazy career matches, matches that count. If you manage to win them, you make a big step forward. Couldn’t be more proud of you @holgerrune @rolexmontecarlomasters 💪🏼,' Mouratoglou captioned his Instagram post.

With this victory, the 19-year old has become the first teenager to reach the Monte-Carlo final since Rafael Nadal's impressive feat in 2006. Rune has also joined the ranks of Nadal and fellow youngster Carlos Alcaraz as the only teenagers to have reached multiple ATP Masters 1000 finals on different surfaces.

In 2022, the former World No. 8 beat Novak Djokovic to win his maiden ATP Masters 1000 event, the Paris Masters.

Holger Rune will face off against Andrey Rublev in Monte-Carlos 2023 final

Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune at the 2023 Australian Open

Holger Rune is set to compete for his second 1000 Masters title in the finals against Andrey Rublev. The Russian is coming off a solid victory against Taylor Fritz, winning 5-7, 6-1, 6-3. The two players have met before at the 2023 Australian Open, where Rublev emerged victorious in a thrilling five-set battle against the Dane.

Rune has also commented on his upcoming match against Rublev. He mentioned that their previous encounter at the Australian Open was far from enjoyable, as he suffered a defeat. However, he remains optimistic and hopes for a different outcome this time around.

"Our last match wasn’t fun at all. I hope it will be different. It was unlucky for me. Andrey played amazing. We both played a great match. Small margins here & there, like today. Against Rublev it’s 1-1. One of us will make it 2-1. Let’s see," Rune said.

After his upcoming match on Sunday, April 16, Holger Rune has the chance to achieve a career-best ranking of No. 6 if he secures his eighth tour-level title.

