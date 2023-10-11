Hong Kong Open 2023: Leylah Fernandez vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match details

Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs Mirra Andreeva

Date: October 12, 2023

Tournament: Hong Kong Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hong Kong

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $259,303

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Leylah Fernandez vs Mirra Andreeva preview

Leylah Fernandez will take on Mirra Andreeva in an exciting second-round encounter at the 2023 Hong Kong Open.

Fernandez, who is fresh off a qualification round exit at the China Open, opened her campaign with a win — albeit via retirement — against Victoria Azarenka. The Canadian was trailing by a set when her opponent was forced to pull out of the contest.

The youngster had posted better results on Mexican soil, posting wins over the likes of Elise Mertens and Emma Navarro to reach the quarterfinals. She would be looking to rediscover that sort of form.

Mirra Andreeva has posted a series of good results in recent weeks.

Andreeva, meanwhile, staged a confidence-boosting run to the third round in Beijing. The youngster came through the qualification rounds, before posting big wins over big names, including Barbora Krejcikova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The teenager even managed to take a set of Elena Rybkina before bowing out in three sets. She has carried her form into Hong Kong, having opened her campaign with a comprehensive win over Dayana Yastremska.

Leylah Fernandez vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

Andreeva leads Fernandez in their current head-to-head 1-0, having beaten her opponent at the 2023 Madrid Open in two sets.

Leylah Fernandez vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez Mirra Andreeva

Leylah Fernandez vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Leylah Fernandez will look to resdicover lost form.

Leylah Fernandez and Mirra Andreeva are both talented youngsters, but both women employ varying styles of play.

The 2021 US Open finalist looks to take the ball early and be aggressive, especially off that topspin-heavy forehand. Her lefty serve is also a big weapon and wins her a fair few, posting up to 15 aces in her match against Sofia Kenin in Guadalajara a few weeks ago, easy points.

Andreeva, meanwhile, relies on her quick-footedness to chase down quite a few balls to frustrate her opponents into errors. The youngster also possesses a heavy strike and can deal a lot of damage when given time on the ball.

While the quick conditions in Hong Kong should favor Fernandez's aggressive style, she has found the going tough in recent times. Against a dogged opponent in the form of Andreeva, the error-prone side may just come to the fore again,

Prediction: Andreeva to win in three sets