Hong Kong Open 2024 Final: Andrey Rublev vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Andrey Rublev vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Date: January 7, 2024

Tournament: Hong Kong Open 2024

Round: Final

Venue: Victoria Tennis Park Stadium, Hong Kong, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $661,585

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Andrey Rublev vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview

Rublev is into the Hong Kong final.

Top seed Andrey Rublev will lock horns with Emil Ruusuvuori in the final of the inaugural Hong Kong Open ATP 250 tournament.

World No. 5 Rublev is off to a 3-0 start to the year after ending Shang Juncheng's inspired run. The Chinese left-hander made a bright start, pocketing the opening set for the loss of four games.

Rublev, though, soon assumed control of proceedings after dropping his second set of the week. The 26-year-old dropped two games in the second set and three in the decider, breaking decisively in the eighth game before serving out victory.

It was an impressive performance from the Russian, firing 29 winners and 12 aces to reach his 24th tour-level final. Earlier this week, Rublev saw off Liam Broady and Arthur Fils to reach the semis.

Meanwhile, the 69th-ranked Ruusuvuori also came through a tough semifinal, needing three sets to beat Sebastian Ofner. Like Rublev in the other semifinal, the Finn dropped the opener 4-6.

However, he restored parity by breaking serve in the 12th game of the second set before running away with the third, losing three games. The Finn will now look to mark his 100th ATP match win with his first title.

Earlier this week, the Pune 2021 finalist upset second seed Karen Khachanov in the first round before seeing off Pavel Kotov in the next.

Andrey Rublev vs Emil Ruusuvuori head-to-head

Rublev has won two of his three previous clashes with Ruusuvuori, but the pair's last clash - in the Cincinnati second round last year - went the way of the Finn in a third-set tiebreak.

Andrey Rublev vs Emil Ruusuvuori odds

Andrey Rublev vs Emil Ruusuvuori prediction

Ruusuvuori is looking to win his first title.

Both Rublev and Ruusuvuori look to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have pretty similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

However, Rublev takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree on the surface. The 14-time titlist has won 209 matches and nine titles on hardcourt, compared to Ruusuvuori's 76 and zero.

Although both men have dropped two sets this week, expect the more experienced Rublev to prevail in a hard-fought clash.

Pick: Rublev to win in three sets.