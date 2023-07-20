Hopman Cup 2023: Holger Rune vs Richard Gasquet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Tournament: Hopman Cup 2023

Fixture: Holger Rune (DEN) vs Richard Gasquet (FRA)

Date: July 20, 2023

Round: Match 2

Venue: Nice, France

Category: Exhibition

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: NA

Live telecast: USA, India: Tennis Channel | Worldwide: Hopman Cup TV | Central and South America: Claro

Holger Rune vs Richard Gasquet preview

World No. 6 Holger Rune will play his 2nd match of the Hopman Cup 2023 on Thursday against Richard Gasquet. Rune opened his campaign on Wednesday against Leandro Riedi, but suffered a shock defeat to the Swiss in straight sets 4-6, 3-6.

The Dane is contesting in the event for the first time and is teaming up with compatriot Clara Tauson. Rune has had a good season so far, posting a 37-13 record, which includes a title run in Munich.

Rune is coming off a solid grass season, making the quarterfinals at Wimbledon where he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz, and the semifinals at the Queen's Club Championships. He has also made 2 Masters 1000 finals in Rome and Monte-Carlo and is No.6 in the Race to Turin.

Meanwhile, Richard Gasquet will open his Hopman Cup campaign against Rune. Gasquet is 12-17 for the year and is coming off a run to the San Benedetto Challenger final where he lost to compatriot Benoit Paire in three sets. He will look to gain some momentum for the US Open swing after a disappointing grass season where he went 2-4.

Gasquet will be playing the Hopman Cup for the 3rd time, having won it in 2017 along with Kristina Mladenovic, and reaching the finals in 2012. France will be hopeful for local support in hopes of winning the crown for the 3rd time.

Holger Rune vs Richard Gasquet head-to-head

The two players have never played each other, and this match will mark their first encounter.

Holger Rune vs Richard Gasquet odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Holger Rune Richard Gasquet

Odds will be updated once available.

Holger Rune vs Richard Gasquet Hopman Cup prediction

Holger Rune will look to bounce back

Both players will be looking to dominate from the baseline, with each using their different strengths.

Rune is one of the most consistent players on the tour, possessing a solid backhand, excellent court coverage, and great anticipation. Gasquet will look to use his backhand to create angles and spread the court. The Frenchman also possesses great feel and shot variety and will use that to keep Rune on his toes. Ultimately, The Danish youngster has the fitness and consistency to outlast the Frenchman and will try to extend the rallies from the back of the court.

Pick: Rune in straight sets.