Houston 2025 Day 3: Men's predictions ft. Colton Smith vs Ethan Quinn | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

The top half men's singles second-round matches of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships will be played in Houston on Wednesday, 2 April. The top seeds of the men's doubles, Jackson Withrow and Robert Galloway, will also play their quarterfinal match.

One of the most exciting matches of the day will be played between the American youngsters Colton Smith and Ethan Quinn, as both of them could have a bright future.

On that note, let's have a look at the predictions for some of the exciting matches on Day 3 of the event.

#1. Colton Smith vs Ethan Quinn

22-year-old Colton Smith is playing the first clay court event of his professional career. He knocked out the World No. 89 James Duckworth 6-2, 6-2 in the first round. It was his second ATP level main draw win, as last month he earned his first win against World No. 40 Flavio Cobolli in Indian Wells.

Smith started this week as World No. 200, his career high ranking, and he is now No. 172 in the live rankings. He will be the favorite against Quinn, as he did not drop a set in the qualifying round as well.

Colton Smith of the United States reacts after defeating James Duckworth of Australia on Day 2 of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Source: Getty

On the other hand, wildcard Ethan Quinn also earned his ATP career's first clay court win in the first round. The 21-year-old American defeated the sixth seed Jordan Thompson 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Quinn has a 3-4 win-loss record on the ATP Tour in 2025, and this win will help him reach his career-high ranking of 123. It could be a tight three-set match, as Smith won 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 when they met at the Cleveland Challenger in January this year.

Prediction: Colton Smith to win.

#2. Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Corentin Denolly

World No. 79 Aleksandar Kovacevic will face World No. 328 Corentin Denolly for a place in the quarterfinals. Both players will hope to reach their career's first ATP quarterfinal on clay court.

26-year-old Kovacevic defeated the seventh seed Tomas Martin Etecheverry 6-3, 6-4 in the first round, and he will be the favorite to win the second round as well.

Kovacevic was close to reaching the quarterfinals in Houston last year as well, but he wasted three match opportunities against Jordan Thompson in the Round of 16.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Aleksandar Kovacevic of the United States reacts after defeating Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina on Day 1 of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Source: Getty

27-year-old Denolly defeated World No. 115 Brandon Holt 7-6(8), 7-6(7) in the first round. He saved two set points in the tie-break of the first set and two in the second set. It was his career's first ATP Tour main draw match.

Denolly qualified for the main draw after beating World No. 144 Adrian Mannarino in a close match. But Kovacevic is in better form and would be the clear favorite for this.

Prediction: Aleksandar Kovacevic to win.

#3. Robert Galloway/Jackson Withrow vs Rafael Matos/Marcelo Zormann

Top seeds of the men's doubles draw, World No. 32 Robert Galloway and World No. 21 Jackson Withrow, are playing as a pair for the first time since 2022. They defeated the wildcards, Frances Tiafoe and Michael Mmoh, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.

Galloway and Withrow also reached the quarterfinal in Houston when they played together in 2022 but they have never won any ATP title as a pair, so they would hope to do it for the first time.

Their Brazilian opponents, World No. 38 Rafael Matos and World No. 102 Marcelo Zormann, know each other very well, as they played doubles together regularly many years back.

They defeated Colombia's Nicolas Barrientos and India's Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli 7-5, 6-4 in the first round. But the American pair will be the favorite as they know the conditions better and have achieved much more than their opponents in doubles.

Prediction: Robert Galloway and Jackson Withrow to win.

