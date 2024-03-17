"Dreams without goals are just dreams" - Former NCAA champion Ethan Quinn rejoices after fulfilling one of his 2024 goals with Indian Wells heroics

Former NCAA champion Ethan Quinn has outlined his goals for the 2024 tennis season. He also rejoiced at having already secured one of those goals by qualifying for the BNP Paribas Open.

The Fresno, California native became a professional in June 2023. Quinn made his debut on home soil as he participated across three categories at the US Open; men's singles, men's doubles, and mixed doubles.

Quinn's men's singles and men's doubles campaigns at the US Open ended in the first round of the respective main draws. However, he reached the second round of the mixed doubles category alongside Ashlyn Krueger.

Quinn has also made a promising start to the 2024 season. At the Cleveland Open, an ATP Challenger event, he reached the final. He made his ATP 250 main-draw debut at the Dallas Open as well after receiving a wildcard.

The 20-year-old also received a wildcard for the BNP Paribas Open's qualifying stages, where his performances saw him enter the main draw of an ATP Masters 1000 event for the first time. However, his Indian Wells main-draw campaign was short-lived as he fell to Patrick Kypson in the first round.

Recently, Quinn took to social media to share his goals for the 2024 season. The former NCAA champion's social media post featured a handwritten note with all his goals listed one by one.

The biggest among them are to reach either the qualifying rounds or the main draws at the French Open and the US Open, qualify for the ATP Next Gen Finals, and finish the year in the top 120 of the ATP Tour rankings.

Quinn has ticked off one of those goals by qualifying for the main draw of the prestigious BNP Paribas Open.

Ethan Quinn's Instagram post featuring a handwritten list of his 2024 goals

In a separate post, Quinn shared two images. One was of himself playing at Indian Wells and the other was of him being named as one of the Champions of the 2024 Universal Tennis Foundation Hurd Awards. The post also featured the caption:

"Dreams without goals are just dreams."

Ethan Quinn recently spoke about the lessons he has learned from his tennis journey

Ethan Quinn (R) with Nicholas Godsick (L) at the 2023 US Open

Ethan Quinn's professional tennis career has only just begun, but he has already learned important lessons. He recently spoke about them in an interview with ATPTour.com.

According to Quinn, dealing with losses and moving on are among the most important takeaways from tennis.

“Not to take the losses as hard. There's always going to be another match, another tournament. So just continuing to prepare, even after a loss, for the next tournament,” the former NCAA champion said.

Quinn also talked up the importance of forgetting bad results:

“Maybe two weeks ago, when I played a tournament it could have been my worst match of the year. And then here I'm playing in the main draw. You have to really take the last match as lightly as you can.”