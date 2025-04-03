Houston 2025: Jenson Brooksby vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (Q) Jenson Brooksby vs Aleksandar Kovacevic

Date: April 4, 2025

Tournament: U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: River Oaks Country Club, Houston, Texas, USA

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP 250

Prize Money: $710,735

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Jenson Brooksby vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview

Jenson Brooksby at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Qualifier Jenson Brooksby will square off against fellow American Aleksandar Kovacevic in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025.

Ad

Trending

Brooksby came through the qualifying rounds to book his place in the main draw here. He beat Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-4 in the first round to set up a second-round showdown against third seed Alejandro Tabilo. The American found himself on the backfoot after losing the first set.

Brooksby then found himself on the verge of exit after Tabilo took a 4-2 lead in the second set. However, with his back up against the wall, he bagged the next four games to snatch the set from his opponent.

Ad

Tabilo struck first in the third set to go up a break and remained in front for most of the set. However, Brooksby stopped him from serving out the match at 5-4 to keep himself in contention. The set soon went to a tie-break, in which the American fended off three match points for a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6) comeback win.

Kovacevic knocked out seventh seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry with a 6-3, 6-4 win to reach the second round, where he was up against qualifier Corentin Denolly. The American proved to be too good for his opponent and was the only one securing service breaks in the match. He dictated the play from start to finish for a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Ad

Jenson Brooksby vs Aleksandar Kovacevic head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Jenson Brooksby vs Aleksandar Kovacevic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jenson Brooksby







Aleksandar Kovacevic







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Jenson Brooksby vs Aleksandar Kovacevic prediction

Aleksandar Kovacevic at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships. (Photo: Getty)

Brooksby displayed nerves of steel to sneak past Tabilo in the previous round. He looked down and out time and time again but raised his level when it mattered, even saving three match points in the end. While he was fighting for his life, Kovacevic cruised to a comfortable win over Donelly. He saved all three break points that he faced during the match.

Ad

Brooksby is currently on the comeback trail. This is his fifth ATP tournament this season. He previously scored a win over No. 18 Felix Auger-Aliassime at the BNP Paribas Open a few weeks ago. He's slowly but steadily starting to find his best once again. He was ranked in the top 40 prior to his hiatus.

Both of them have eliminated a seeded player here. Kovacevic hasn't dropped a set here thus far. However, Brooksby will be feeling quite confident after his escape act against Tabilo. If he plays with the same intensity once again, then he has the potential to continue his run in Houston.

Pick: Jenson Brooksby to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback