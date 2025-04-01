Houston 2025: Michael Mmoh vs Adam Walton preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Match Details

Fixture: Michael Mmoh vs Adam Walton

Date: April 1, 2025

Tournament: U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Round: First Round

Venue: River Oaks Country Club, Houston, Texas

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Maroon Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $661,585

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Michael Mmoh vs Adam Walton preview

Mmoh plays a backhand in the Dallas Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Michael Mmoh will take on Adam Walton in the first round of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship.

Mmoh has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit in the last few years. He's made an ordinary start to the season by amassing second-round appearances in the Dallas and the Delray Beach Open. He also entered the qualifiers in Indian Wells and Miami but couldn't enter the main draw.

The American will enter Houston after early exits in Indian Wells and Miami. Despite a valiant effort at both events, he couldn't enter the main draw via the qualifiers. Francisco Comesana outfoxed him in the first round of the Miami qualifiers 6-3, 6-4.

Walton in action at the 2022 NSW Tennis Open - Source: Getty

Adam Walton, meanwhile, is still finding his feet on the main tour. He's chalked up three wins from 10 matches this year, including a second-round appearance in Indian Wells and a fourth-round finish in Miami. He also entered the main draw of the Australian Open but lost to Quentin Halys in five sets.

Walton secured a main draw berth in Miami via the lucky loser system. He started his campaign by cruising past Luciano Darderi and Coleman Wong in the first few rounds but fell to Taylor Fritz in the fourth. The American outclassed Walton in straight sets 6-3, 7-5.

Michael Mmoh vs Adam Walton head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Michael Mmoh vs Adam Walton odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Michael Mmoh Adam Walton

Odds will be updated when available.

Michael Mmoh vs Adam Walton prediction

Mmoh celebrates a point on tour 2023 US Open - Source: Getty

Michael Mmoh has yet to register a strong result on tour since reaching the quarterfinals in Houston last year. He has a steady all-around game but lacks the killer instinct against higher-ranked opponents. The American will hope to raise his level this week and make a deep run.

Walton, on the contrary, made the most of his opportunity in Miami. He has a chance to find some consistency on tour with a solid run in Houston. The Australian has an ordinary record on clay and will need to grind out strong results this week.

Considering their record on tour, Walton will be a slight favorite to come out on top, but Mmoh has been dependable in Houston. He has reached the quarterfinals of the event twice in the last three years and will be eager to improve. The big-serving American should be able to pass this test in the first round.

Pick: Mmoh to win in straight sets.

