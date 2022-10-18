"How can she congrats someone who can beat her all time RG record" - Tennis fans question Chris Evert's muted reaction to Iga Swiatek winning San Diego Open

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek continued her terrific form as she beat Donna Vekic, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0, to lift the San Diego Open title, her eighth of the season, on Sunday. The win over Vekic was Swiatek's 64th of the season, a record on the tour since 2016.

While many players, past and present, have lauded Swiatek's performance, former tennis great Chris Evert has been criticized by fans for congratulating Vekic on Twitter but not mentioning Swiatek at all.

One user sarcastically pointed out that Evert "forgot" to congratulate the winner.

"She forgot to congratulate the actual winner!" they tweeted.

Another bemused fan asked if Vekic had won the third set of the final 6-0.

"And that made her won and got the 6-0 on the 3rd set?" they tweeted.

thatgogetter360 @thatgogetter360 @pointsintheair And that made her won and got the 6-0 on the 3rd set? @pointsintheair And that made her won and got the 6-0 on the 3rd set?

The sarcastic digs kept coming, with another fan congratulating Vekic and "that other player nobody cares about."

"Congratulations to Donna for an amazing fight oh and also to that other player nobody cares about," they wrote.

1GA daily @Iza17826940 @ChrissieEvert Congratulations to Donna for an amazing fight 🥰 oh and also to that other player nobody cares about @ChrissieEvert Congratulations to Donna for an amazing fight 🥰 oh and also to that other player nobody cares about 😉

One user opined that Evert couldn't possibly praise somebody who might beat her Roland Garros record (Evert won the French Open seven times).

"How can she congrats someone who can beat her all time RG record," they tweeted.

Below are a few more reactions:

Francesco @01fmz @ChrissieEvert @DonnaVekic All those congratulations for someone who lost to a ‘not dominant’ number 1 you don’t even bother mentioning? @ChrissieEvert @DonnaVekic All those congratulations for someone who lost to a ‘not dominant’ number 1 you don’t even bother mentioning?

"The key for sure was adjusting and focusing on the right things" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek at the San Diego Open - Day 7

Following her win at the San Diego Open on Sunday, Iga Swiatek gave a brief interview to the WTA.

Discussing her victory, the World No. 1 said "focusing on the right things" helped her win the title. She went on to say that she was proud of her problem-solving ability during close matches.

"The key for sure was adjusting and focusing on the right things because I felt I had some obstacles to face, but at the same time I didn't want to waste energy over-analyzing that," Swiatek said. "I felt better day by day and I feel like I used that yesterday against Jessie [Pegula] and [Sunday]."

"I problem-solved again, so I'm really proud of that because I feel like these were tight matches and in the end I had this idea that I could do it differently and it worked," she added.

Poll : 0 votes