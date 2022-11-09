How Naomi Osaka survived poor form and multiple injuries to weather a tough 2022 season

Naomi Osaka endured a turbulent 2021 season following her triumph at the Australian Open, where she won her fourth Major title. Her decision to snub the media due to mental health concerns raised eyebrows and received a mixed reaction. She ultimately ended her season after failing to defend her US Open title.

Osaka started the new season with a positive attitude and reached the semifinals of the very first tournament in 2022, the Melbourne Summer Set. However, she withdrew prior to her match due to injury. The former World No. 1 kicked off her title defense at the Australian Open with wins over Camila Osorio and Madison Brengle.

Up against Amanda Anisimova in the third round, Osaka held a couple of match points, but went on to lose in three sets. Her ranking dropped to No. 85 following her early exit. Interestingly, she has been unable to successfully defend a title, both at Grand Slams and other tour events.

The 25-year-old was away for more than a month after her loss in Melbourne. Osaka returned to action at the BNP Paribas Open, starting off with a three-set victory over Sloane Stephens. She slumped to a 6-0, 6-4 loss to Veronika Kudermetova in the next round, during which she was reduced to tears by a heckler.

Naomi Osaka's best result of the year came at the Miami Open

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Miami Open.

Naomi Osaka managed to reach her first final in more than a year at the Miami Open. She defeated quality players like Angelique Kerber, Danielle Collins and Belinda Bencic en route to the title round. She lost to the in-form Iga Swiatek in the final 6-4, 6-0.

Osaka's lack of success on clay has affected her confidence, but she was prepared to rise to the occasion this time around.

"I just think that I'm still a student and I have to keep learning. Clay and grass is something I really want to tackle this year. So I'm kind of willing to do whatever it takes to get good results. Not that results are everything, but I really want to do well," Naomi Osaka said on her plans for the clay season.

Osaka made a winning start to her clay swing, defeating Anastasia Potapova in straight sets at the Madrid Open. However, she lost to Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round. Her French Open campaign was rather brief as she lost to Anisimova yet again, this time in the first round. She also sustained an injury during the match, which forced her to miss the grass season completely.

Osaka returned to action in time for the North American hardcourt swing, starting with the Silicon Valley Classic. It took her three sets to get past Zheng Qinwen in the first round. The Japanese faced Coco Gauff in the second round. She fought off seven match points before finally going down 6-4, 6-4.

Osaka then headed to Toronto to compete in the Canadian Open. She took on Kaia Kanepi in the opening round and was trailing 7-6(4), 3-0 when she retired due to a back injury. Her struggles continued at the Western & Southern Open, where she was upset by Zhang Shuai in the first round.

Naomi Osaka went empty-handed at the Majors for the first time since 2017

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 US Open.

Naomi Osaka was handed a tough opener at the US Open against Danielle Collins. She crashed out in the first round as she lost to the American 7-6(5), 6-3. This marked the first time since 2017 that she failed to lift a Major title.

Osaka then competed at the Pan Pacific Open in her native Japan. She faced Daria Saville in the first round, but the Australian injured herself badly at the start of the match and retired immediately. Her second-round opponent was Beatriz Haddad Maia, but the former World No. 1 withdrew prior to the match citing abdominal pain.

Osaka's season concluded after that, with a 14-9 win-loss record for the year. Since her run in Miami, she has managed to win just three matches, with one of them courtesy of her opponent's retirement.

While frequent injuries did halt her momentum, Osaka's lack of matchplay was also a concern. Even when fully fit, her schedule remains quite light compared to other players her age. Currently ranked No. 42, it's going to be a tough climb back to the top. She's going to face higher-ranked players right from the first round and if she isn't at her best, the Japanese will be staring at frequent early exits.

But if anyone has the potential to flip the script completely, it's Naomi Osaka. Next season will be a litmus test for her and fans will be hoping that she passes with flying colors.

