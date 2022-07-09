How has Novak Djokovic fared against first-time Grand Slam finalists?

Novak Djokovic beat first-time Grand Slam semifinalist Cameron Norrie in four sets in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday to reach a record 32nd Major final and eighth at SW19.

The top seed made an uncharacteristically slow start on Center Court, dropping his serve twice in a lopsided opening set. However, the response, as expected, was emphatic from the 35-year-old. Djokovic dropped only five games in the next two sets to take a two-sets-to-one lead.

In a competitive fourth set, the Serb rode an early break of Norrie's serve to reach his first Major final of the year. It'll be a fourth-straight SW19 final for Djokovic, whose run to the title clash marks the most Grand Slam singles finals reached by a male player in the Open Era. He broke a tie with Roger Federer (31) with his last-four win over Norrie.

The three-time defending champion will take on mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios on Sunday in what promises to be a cracking affair.

The 27-year-old qualified for the biggest match of his career without taking the court on Friday. That's because his semifinal opponent Rafael Nadal withdrew because of an abdominal tear sustained in his come-from-behind five-set win over American Taylor Fritz on Wednesday.

Kyrgios is one of the few players who has not lost to the Serb in multiple meetings. Interestingly, the Australian has not even conceded a set to Djokovic in either of their meetings five years ago. However, the pair have never played against each other at a Grand Slam.

Djokovic's meeting with Kyrgios on Sunday will mark only the fourth time the Serb will take on a first-time Grand Slam finalist. On that note, here's a look at how the 35-year-old has fared against players looking to win their first Major title at his expense.

#3 2021 Wimbledon - Novak Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3

Matteo Berrettini (right) came up second-best against Novak Djokovic in the 2021 Wimbledon final.

Novak Djokovic thwarted Italian Matteo Berrettini's bid for a maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon last year.

Playing his 30th Major final and his seventh at Wimbledon, Djokovic made a poor start to the match. He squandered an early break as Berrettini drew first blood by taking the opener on a tiebreak. From there on, though, it was the Serb who grabbed the ascendancy of proceedings and never loosened his grip.

He drew parity by taking the second set 6-4 and also took the third by the same scoreline to move within a set of his sixth Wimbledon title. Berrettini offered some resistance at the start of the fourth, fashioning a 30-0 advantage on Djokovic's serve.

However, the opportunity was squandered by the Italian and Djokovic broke in the next game before cruising his way to victory.

It was a record-extending 20th Major triumph for Djokovic as he forced an unprecedented three-way tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal atop the all-time Grand Slam leaderboard.

In the process, he also became the first player since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon titles in the same year.

#2 2021 Roland Garros - Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Novak Djokovic (right) at the 2021 French Open - Day Fifteen

Novak Djokovic enjoyed one of the biggest victories of his career when he dethroned then 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in a blockbuster Roland Garros 2021 semifinal. In the process, he became the first player to beat the legendary Spaniard twice at the claycourt Major.

That victory seemed to take a toll on Djokovic early on in the final against Stefanos Tsitsipas, though. Djokovic saved a set point and served for the set at 6-5 but faltered as the young Greek took the opening set on a tiebreak. Tsitsipas then took a stranglehold on the match, conceding only two games to take a two-set lead.

This was now unchartered territory for Djokovic. Never before had he successfully overturned a two-set deficit in a Slam final. However, it was time for Djokovic's famed 'never say die' mentality to come to the fore as Tsitsipas' level began to drop.

Composing himself, Djokovic rode an early break in the third set to reduce arrears. Tsitispas dropped serve at the start of the fourth set, and the Serb pounced on it, breaking the young Greek once again to force a fifth.

With the crowd egging him on, Tsitsipas held serve at the start of the deciding set but soon lost his serve in the next game. Djokovic was in no mood for charity on serve. Although the Greek saved the first match point, that only delayed the inevitable as Djokovic won the set 6-4 to create history.

His second triumph in Paris made him the first player in the Open Era to win a double career Grand Slam - winning each Grand Slam event at least twice.

#1 2008 Australian Open - Novak Djokovic beats Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(2)

Novak Djokovic (right) won his first Major at the 2008 Australian Open.

In a clash between the two players looking for their first Major title, it was Novak Djokovic who beat first-time Major finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to win the 2008 Australian Open.

Djokovic dethroned two-time defending champion Roger Federer in straight sets in the semifinals to reach his second Grand Slam final. Having lost to the great Swiss in his first Major final a few months earlier at the US Open, Djokovic was determined to break through at the second time of asking.

It was Tsonga who made the better start, though, taking the first set to move within two sets of becoming the first French player in over two decades to win a Grand Slam men's singles title. However, Djokovic had other ideas.

The then 21-year-old conceded only seven games in the next two sets to grab control of the contest. In a hard-fought fourth set that went the distance, Djokovic opened up a 5-1 lead in the tiebreak. That proved decisive, as three points later, he created history by becoming the first Serbian male player to win a Major title.

Suffice to say, it wasn't to be his last. Djokovic would win 19 more Majors, while Tsonga never reached another Grand Slam final and retired from the sport at the French Open this year.

