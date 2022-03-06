How Novak Djokovic's ongoing vaccination saga is affecting qualification spots

As things stand, Novak Djokovic is part of the line-up at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters despite not being eligible to enter the United States because of the existing vaccine mandate in the country.

The main draw of the ATP 1000 event is slated to begin on March 10 (Thursday), the qualifying for which takes place on March 8-9. The draw for the qualifiers is expected to be announced shortly prior to that, and odds are that the World No. 2 will not announce his withdrawal before then.

At the outset, it does not look like that big of a deal. For starters, most of the big players will already be part of the tournament. The Indian Wells Masters is a 96-player draw, meaning that the first 32 eligible players in the ATP rankings are seeded and get a bye into the second round. The next 44 players (assuming no one opts out) are assured places in the first round as unseeded players.

Five places are taken up by players with wildcards and three spots are taken up by players with protected rankings. The remaining 12 spots up for grabs are reserved for qualifiers, for which 48 players compete. The first 24 players (as per their ranking on the cut-off date) are seeded in the qualifying draw, and the final 12 are decided after two rounds of qualifying.

Michal Samulski @MichalSamulski Indian Wells main draw wild cards



ATP: Andy Murray, Nick Kyrgios, Sam Querrey, Jack Sock (1 WC left)



Indian Wells main draw wild cards

ATP: Andy Murray, Nick Kyrgios, Sam Querrey, Jack Sock (1 WC left)

WTA: Naomi Osaka, Sofia Kenin, Emma Navarro, Claire Liu, Hailey Baptiste, Katie Volynets, Elvina Kalieva, Robin Montgomery

According to the ATP tour's official rulebook, a player will not be considered withdrawn until a written statement of withdrawal is received from the player prior to the deadline. Meaning, unless Djokovic himself communicates to the association that he is opting out of the Indian Wells Masters, his spot in the tournament stays put.

When he eventually pulls out of the tournament after the draw is made, it will be taken up by a lucky loser from the the list of players who lost out in the second round of qualifiers.

Michal Samulski @MichalSamulski Indian Wells main draw ceremonies:

WTA - Monday, March 7, 3pm-4pm

ATP - Tuesday, March 8, 3pm-4pm

Indian Wells main draw ceremonies:

WTA - Monday, March 7, 3pm-4pm

ATP - Tuesday, March 8, 3pm-4pm

*local time

While it would only make a dent for players at the top level, the difference between reaching the first round of the main draw and losing out in the second round of qualifying in an ATP 1000 event is a huge deal for lower-ranked players.

Screen grab from the ATP rule book regarding player withdrawals

For example, reaching the first round provides double the prize money as the second qualifiers -- $18,200 as opposed to $9,110. In terms of ranking points, making the first round will give an additional 10 points.

Similarly, even a player who loses in the first round of qualifying will receive prize money of $4,785. Since the Serb's withdrawal is not official, that money is prevented from going to a player tottering just outside the ranking cut-off for entry into the qualifying rounds -- someone for whom that amount of money could prove to be a game-changer.

Novak Djokovic's visa fiasco during the 2022 Australian Open also resulted in a similar situation

Novak Djokovic's situation during the 2022 Australian Open also followed a similar pattern

Novak Djokovic experienced the same situation during the 2022 Australian Open as well, where he was thwarted from participating in the tournament after the schedule of play was released. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was deported from Australia due to a similar lack of compliance with the country's vaccination mandate.

Chris Goldsmith @TheTennisTalker Novak Djokovic saga cost a tennis player the chance to try and qualify for the Australian Open and now he is still in the entry list for Indian Wells so once the qualies draw is out this afternoon he will cost another player....



I know top players don't care but they should! Novak Djokovic saga cost a tennis player the chance to try and qualify for the Australian Open and now he is still in the entry list for Indian Wells so once the qualies draw is out this afternoon he will cost another player.... I know top players don't care but they should!

Djokovic's place was then taken up by Salvatore Caruso as the lucky loser. Had the former World No. 1 withdrawn prior to the event, the highest-ranked player from the qualifying draw would have made it to the main draw and another player would have gained entry into the qualifiers.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Lucky loser Salvatore Caruso of Italy replaces Djokovic at the top of the men's singles draw at the Australian Open



Despite the No. 1 next to his name, Caruso is ranked 150 Lucky loser Salvatore Caruso of Italy replaces Djokovic at the top of the men's singles draw at the Australian OpenDespite the No. 1 next to his name, Caruso is ranked 150 https://t.co/fNSHBhB4pA

Even more money was at stake during the Melbourne Major, as players stood to gain AUD 25,250 just by losing out in the first qualifying round. Meanwhile, the difference between losing out in the third round of the qualifiers and the first round of the main draw was an incredible AUD 49,500 (AUD 53,500 as opposed to AUD 103,000).

