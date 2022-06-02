How have Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic fared against each other in Grand Slams

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, commonly called the Big Three, have dominated and dazzled the sport for two decades now. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that tennis fans have been spoiled by the sheer brilliance of arguably the sport's best ever players.

At least one member of the Big Three has reached the semifinals in 71 of the last 72 Grand Slams - a sign of their dominance over the years.

The golden age of tennis Nadal, Federer or Djokovic have made it to the semifinals in 71 of the past 72 Grand Slams

While the next generation of players have started to challenge the three seasoned veterans, there is still a long way to go before their time comes to an end.

The rivalries between Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic have been nothing short of a spectacle for the sporting world.

Djokovic leads the overall head-to-head clashes against the other two superstars, leading Nadal 30-29 and Federer 27-23. Nadal leads the way in the Grand Slams. The Spaniard has won 21 of 32 matches, losing just 11 times.

By beating World No. 1 Djokovic in Tuesday's epic quarterfinal at Roland Garros, Nadal improved his record against the Serb to 11-7 in at the Majors. He also leads 10-4 against Federer in their 14 Slam encounters.

Rafael Nadal broke the three-way tie for the most number of singles Grand Slam titles at 2022 Australian Open.

Djokovic comes second with a 18-17 record against his arch rivals. Although he trails Nadal, the Serb leads Federer 11-6.

Federer trails both Nadal and Djokovic at the Grand Slams, with the SPaniard leading 10-4 and the Serb 11-6.

Nadal, Federer and Djokovic have a combined 61 Grand Slam titles

Following Djokovic's 2021 Wimbledon victory, the Big Three were level on 20 Grand Slam titles each. The Serbian, chasing a record-breaking 21st title, came close to making history at the US Open last year, but went down in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Djokovic's season this year began on a controversial note, after the unvaccinated 35-year-old was deported from Australia. Nadal took advantage of the Serb's misfortune and took the Australian Open title, his 21st Grand Slam title, to become the sport's most successful male player.

Roger Federer was two match-points away from his 21st Major title when Novak Djokovic ruined his party at 2019 Wimbledon final.

Injuries have unfortunately forced Federer to miss a lot of events over the last two years. The 40-year-old is determined to bounce back and is expected to be back in action later this year.

Nadal, meanwhile, is preparing for his French Open semifinal clash against Alexander Zverev on Friday. If the Spaniard wins his next two matches at Roland Garros, he would pick up a staggering 14th French Open title and a record-extending 22nd Majors triumph.

Many around the world consider the last few years to be the best era of the sport, and it is highly unlikely that something similar will repeat itself anytime soon.

The Big Three have pushed each other to greater success every year, and in a way, have been responsible for each other's achievements.

