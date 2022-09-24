How Roger Federer's tennis legacy reflects in Rafael Nadal's tears for the Swiss legend

A look back at just some of Roger Federer's stats over an illustrious career tells us so much about his place among the greatest players to have ever played the sport. The Swiss legend's retirement announcement over a week ago once again brought to light some of those incredible numbers, meant to highlight his 'greatness.'

But more than the numbers, the true extent of Federer's legacy and impact on the sport was seen in the emotions of his greatest rival, Rafael Nadal, at the 2022 Laver Cup.

20-time Grand Slam singles champion Federer was moved to tears seconds after a forehand winner from American player Jack Sock ended his final match - a doubles contest with Nadal as his partner.

Soon after, Nadal himself could not contain his emotions and let out tears on the court as the iconic duo and their colleagues, including Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, soaked in the reception from fans for the Swiss legend.

Nadal was in tears throughout the farewell ceremony for his greatest rival and the visuals of the beautiful moment shared by the iconic duo left many speechless, even beyond the tennis world. While it is another testament to the great camaraderie between the two tennis legends, having his biggest rival express such pure emotion on his retirement day reflects the true legacy of the Swiss maestro and his positive impact on the sport.

The Spaniard was not even remotely happy about his biggest on-court rival's retirement from the sport. He was genuinely sad about not being able to share the stage with his friend ever again on the professional tour.

Rafael Nadal took part in 2022 Laver Cup to honor Roger Federer

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

Rafael Nadal, who is awaiting the birth of his first child, was on the verge of officially withdrawing from the 2022 Laver Cup. However, he decided to join the team after a phone call from the Swiss legend, who informed Nadal of his desire to have him by his side as he bid farewell to the sport.

The Spaniard was quick to confirm his participation and suggested he would not miss the moment for the world.

"Well, I could not miss this day. And here I've been beyond the circumstances with which I personally arrived. I had to be here, whatever the moment," Nadal said after the match and the emotional ceremony, according to Spanish media outlet AS.

The 22-time Grand Slam singles champion went on to say that with the Swiss legend's retirement from the sport, a part of him leaves too, as they together shared some of the most iconic moments in all-time classic matches on the court.

"In the end crying is good too. Sometimes you need to let go of these emotions and well, somehow a part of my life also goes away. So it's difficult," Nadal said about his reaction to the Swiss player's final goodbye.

The challenge of having such a positive personal relationship despite being one of the fiercest of rivals on the tennis court is often understated. But Federer and Nadal were able to set the most ideal example for others to follow, even beyond tennis. And Nadal's reactions gave us a glimpse of the vacuum Federer leaves behind.

