"I have 2 daughters, I’m very close to my mum, I love my wife, I have a sister" - When Roger Federer snapped back at claims he was not 'pro-women'

Roger Federer is known for his calm and composed demeanor both on and off the court, but there have been moments when he broke character. On one occasion, he reacted strongly to criticism over his comments on equal pay in tennis, emphasizing that he has always been very “pro-women.”

Ad

Tennis is one of the few sports where the pay gap between men and women is relatively small, especially compared to sports like basketball or soccer. All four Grand Slams, along with most ATP and WTA 1000 events, offer equal prize money, though a few tournaments have yet to achieve full parity.

Federer, as one of the sport’s leading figures, was asked about equal pay in 2016 during a media session at the Miami Open. He expressed his full support for the idea, adding:

Ad

Trending

"I'm all for equal prize money. When I was fighting for prize money increases, especially at the Slam level, I was always very aware of the fact that it would impact the women's game. I'm happy tennis has produced some of the greatest female athletes in the world."

The Swiss Maestro, however, faced significant criticism afterwards, with many feeling he was not using his platform enough to emphasize the issue. Two years later, during an interview with The Sunday Times, he expressed his frustration and explained that he had always been close to women throughout his life, including his mother Lynette, his sister Diana, his wife Mirka, and his daughters Myla and Charlene.

Ad

"I’m surrounded by women," he said. "I have two daughters, I’m very close to my mum, I love my wife, I have a sister. If anyone ever says I’m not pro-women … I’m for all women. My women are the most important people in my life."

Roger Federer defends Serena Williams & Alize Cornet against criticism over tennis outfits

Serena Williams and Roger Federer pictured at the 2019 Miami Open | Image Source: Getty

Roger Federer has always spoken his mind, and he did not hold back during his 2018 interview with The Sunday Times, where he defended Serena Williams and Alize Cornet. Both players faced widespread criticism that year over their tennis outfits.

Ad

Williams wore a black full-length catsuit at the French Open, designed by Nike, which she said made her feel like a “superhero.” The French Tennis Federation, led by Bernard Giudicelli, called the outfit “disrespectful” and banned similar attire in future tournaments. A few months later, at the US Open, Cornet received a code violation for briefly removing her shirt on court to fix it after realizing it was on backward.

Federer said of these incidents that he could not understand the criticism and saw no problem with either situation. He called the backlash “nonsense” and made it clear that he was fully on the side of both women.

Ad

"What was the problem with taking the T-shirt off, or the catsuit? Serena has worn crazier stuff in the past. Guys have worn crazier stuff. It was a big deal when Tommy Haas wore a sleeveless top at the US Open and then, all of a sudden, it was allowed," Federer said.

"For me, it was a bit of nonsense. Just chill out for a second. I was totally on the women’s side. Leave them alone. They are not coming on court wearing wings," he added.

After the controversy settled, Williams downplayed the issue, noting that she had spoken with Giudicelli and continued wearing supportive gear such as leggings in later matches. Cornet also received an apology from the US Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins