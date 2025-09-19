"I refuse to leave the bed with my wife" - When Roger Federer revealed one unbreakable rule he & wife Mirka had during traveling with their twin kids

Roger Federer has always spoken openly about the love he shares with his wife, Mirka. He once revealed a special rule they followed while traveling during his career: no matter where they were, he and Mirka would always share the same bedroom.

Mirka was a professional tennis player herself, reaching a career-high ranking of World No. 76 on the WTA Tour. However, her career was cut short in 2002, just five years in, due to injury. She first met Federer at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, and the two soon began dating. After retiring, she devoted her time to supporting her husband, often traveling with him around the world for his matches.

In April 2009, the power couple tied the knot in a small, private ceremony in Basel, Switzerland. Just a few months later, they welcomed twin daughters, Myla and Charlene. In a remarkable twist of fate, the family grew again in 2014 when Mirka gave birth to a second set of twins, this time boys named Leo and Lenny.

During a 2018 interview with The Sunday Times, Roger Federer opened up about different aspects of his life, including his family. While speaking about the rule he and Mirka followed during his tennis tours of always sharing the same bed, he said:

"I refuse to leave the bed with my wife," he said. "[I say] 'We always wanted to have kids, but my [initial] dream was to be with you and not in another bedroom on another floor.' I’d rather sleep with kids screaming than away from my wife."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also shared how his twin daughters had been asking him to let them open Instagram accounts and even talking about wanting to go on dates. He said he was fine with it and was preparing himself, admitting that he, too, had tested boundaries when he was young.

"I’m ready for it. I was a child who tested the limits, so I’ll have some sympathy for them," he said.

2018 proved to be a milestone year for Federer. He claimed his final Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and, at 36 years and 195 days, became the oldest player ever to reach World No. 1. Yet, it was also the year that signaled the beginning of the gradual decline of his career.

Roger Federer reminisces about his first kiss with wife Mirka

Roger Federer pictured with his wife Mirka in 2017 | Image Source: Getty

In the same 2018 interview with The Sunday Times, Roger Federer reflected on the first time he met Mirka and the moment they shared their first kiss. Both were representing Switzerland at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and staying in a house with the wrestlers.

One thing led to another, and they kissed. When they saw each other again afterwards, they realized their connection went far deeper than just that moment.

"We shared a house with the wrestlers and I just enjoyed her company. One thing led to another and we kissed. We didn’t know how it was going to continue. Was it just a kiss and nothing more?" Federer said.

"When we saw each other again, we realized that we liked each other a lot and stayed together for ever," he added.

The Swiss also spoke about how much he relied on Mirka, explaining that she often kept many of his friendships alive by staying in touch with people on his behalf:

"Mirka keeps so many friendships going for me. She’s the one who stays in touch with everyone."

After a career spanning more than two decades, Federer announced his retirement in 2022, with the Laver Cup serving as his final tournament. Since then, he has made occasional public appearances and attended tennis events, but has largely chosen to keep his personal life with Mirka and their children out of the spotlight.

