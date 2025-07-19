Roger Federer's twin daughters Myla and Charlene make rare public appearance at Rafael Nadal's tennis academy during dad's Mallorca visit

Roger Federer's daughters, Myla and Charlene, recently graced the Rafa Nadal Academy. Born in 2009, the twin sisters were also seen having a go in their tennis training sessions at the Academy.This comes just a few days after the reunion of the Swiss maestro and Nadal at Mallorca, where the former's wife also accompanied him. The Swiss player spent some time in the practice sessions of the Academy and also enjoyed some valuable sessions with these young players after enjoying some Wimbledon matches in London.It was during this visit of the 20-time Grand Slam champion that Myla and Charlene spent some time in tennis practice at the Rafa Nadal Academy. In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post, the twin sisters are posing for a photograph on the court in their tennis gear with other young trainees of the Academy.Being good companions off the court, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have always shared a good camaraderie. Beyond their long and fierce rivalry, which saw a 42 Grand Slam singles titles between them, they have always shown support for each other. The former Swiss player was also present in Paris last month during the Spaniard's tribute at the 2025 Roland Garros.Roger Federer opens up about the sporting side of his childrenRoger Federer with his wife (Image via: Getty)Roger Federer shed light on the sport his children prefer and explained their interests in tennis. Myla and Charlene are the firstborn of the former Swiss player and followed by another boy, twins named Leo and Lenny in 2014.In an interview last year, the 20-time Grand Slam champion shared that his daughters have not delved into tennis, even though they play different sorts of sports such as golf and skiing. He also added that his sons love soccer, while Leo has also grown some interest in tennis. The former Swiss player said (via People):&quot;They do play tennis, and we ski, and we’re all learning to golf. We recently tried scuba diving. But the girls were never passionate about tennis, and I was relieved about it. The boys love their soccer, Leo is starting to show interest in getting serious about tennis. Lenny is much more creative, he’s very into drawing, reading.&quot;During a conversation, Federer had also revealed that he tries to involve his daughters in playing tennis, as he doesn't want them to be the only kids in his circle not to be indulged in the sport.