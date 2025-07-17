WATCH: Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal reunite after days as Swiss and his wife Mirka visit Spaniard's tennis academy

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal recently reunited in Mallorca as the Swiss, accompanied by wife Mirka, paid a visit to the Spaniard's famed tennis academy. The reunion happened almost two months after the pair came together for the emotional tribute held in honor of the 14-time French Open champion at Roland Garros.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the two former No. 1s could be seen walking side-by-side across one of the courts at the Rafa Nadal Academy. Watch it below:

In another video, 20-time Major champion Roger Federer and 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal were captured having a discussion with the Swiss' wife Mirka also present. Watch this moment below:

Not much is known so far in terms of the purpose behind the tennis legends' sudden meet-up in Mallorca. Only time will tell if Federer and Mirka's visit was a casual one or if the Swiss and the Spaniard are on the verge of some sort of collaboration.

The famed rivals' last public meeting came on the opening day of main draw matches at this year's French Open, where the Spaniard was honored for his remarkable achievements at the prestigious clay Major and his overall impact within and beyond tennis.

"Rafael Nadal is a giant of the game" - Roger Federer in aftermath of tribute to Spaniard at French Open 2025

From left to right: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray at the 2025 French Open tribute ceremony in the Spaniard's honor (Source: Getty)

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, the three biggest rivals of Rafael Nadal, were all present for the tribute ceremony the 2025 French Open hosted in honor of the Spaniard. In the aftermath of the emotional reunion of men's tennis' biggest superstars spanning the 2000s and 2010s, the Swiss glowingly reflected on the occasion.

"I think farewells are important when you have his level. And he is a giant of the game and if we can add a little something by being here with Novak and Andy and we tied a knot all together, I think it’s a nice thing. I know it meant the world to me that I had all my guys, my players around me when I retired, and I think it’s also good for closure," the 103-time career singles titlist said.

The 'Fedal' rivalry saw the Swiss and the Spaniard play 40 matches, with Nadal leading the head-to-head 24-16. Their 2008 Wimbledon final is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis matches of all time.

