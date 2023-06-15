Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova has been chosen as one of the grand marshals for the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride, one of the largest Pride events in Florida, and the Russian could not be more proud to receive the honor.

Lemigova rose to fame as one of the 'Real Housewives of Miami' and was the first openly LGBTQ member of the franchise. She married Navratilova in 2014 after a long-term relationship with the 18-time Grand Slam champion.

Speaking to the Miami Herald in a recent interview, Julia Lemigova spoke about the pushback the LGBTQ+ community is facing in the United States, especially in Florida, stating that it was important for them to stand together.

Proclaiming that Pride was a "call to action," Lemigova did not want to sit silently while her community was being put under attack in the state.

“With all the challenges that we’re facing in South Florida, to our lives and our liberties, it’s so important that we stand strong together,” Lemigova said. “Pride is a call to action. Our community is under attack in Florida. I can’t sit silently.”

Lemigova further asserted that being able to represent LGBTQ+ in the public eye was a "big responsibility," adding that she was thankful every day for getting that opportunity.

“It’s such a big responsibility,” Lemigova said. “I’m thankful everyday that I have the opportunity to do it.”

Martina Navratilova enjoying "difficult" 2023 after beating cancer

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Fourteen

2023 has been a difficult year for Martina Navratilova as the American icon was diagnosed with breast and throat cancer back in January. However, the American has beaten the disease once again and and is "fine" now.

Speaking at a recent appearance, the 18-time Grand Slam champion thanked tennis for teaching her how to be perseverant and how to continue fighting, crediting the sport for helping her stay fair and humble.

"Many of you know I've had a difficult year, but I'm fine now. Tennis has given me an amazing life for which I am very grateful, I have always tried to reciprocate, both on the court and after retirement," Martina Navratilova said during her appearance at the Italian Open.

"This wonderful sport is quite difficult and is a school of life. It teaches you patience, perseverance, continuing to fight, being fair and humble. No player is greater than the sport and always will be. I have never won this tournament, but I have always loved competing here for all of you," she added.

