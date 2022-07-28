"I can’t tell if this has been a terrible year or a great one" - Naomi Osaka ahead of her tennis comeback

Naomi Osaka will return to the tennis court for the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, which begins on August 1. As her comeback grows close, the Japanese superstar took to social media to reveal her current mindset.

Osaka expressed that she is not sure whether she is having a great year or a terrible one. The four-time Grand Slam champion has not played since losing in the first round of the 2022 French Open to Amanda Anisimova and withdrew before Wimbledon citing a leg injury.

"Tbh I can’t tell if this has been a terrible year or a great one," Naomi Osaka wrote on Twitter.

While it is not certain if Osaka said this in reaction to something specific, it seems like it was just a thought she wanted to express after reviewing her year so far.

On the tennis front, Osaka has had an underwhelming year. The 24-year-old started her 2022 season at the Melbourne Summer Set 1, her first tournament since the 2021 US Open, where she lost in the third round. At the Australian Open, the Japanese player suffered another third-round exit, losing to Anisimova, the same player who would go on to defeat her at the French Open in May.

Osaka has played just four tournaments since the Melbourne Major - the Indian Wells Open, Miami Open, Madrid Open, and Roland Garros respectively. Her best result so far this year is reaching the final in Miami - her only final this season.

At the same time, the two-time US Open champion has been working on getting mentally stronger and trying to find positives in every situation, something she revealed in a heartfelt note ahead of her Wimbledon withdrawal.

Naomi Osaka reminisces meeting Serena Williams at the Silicon Valley Classic as a 16-year-old

In a tribute to Naomi Osaka's return to the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, the tournament organizers posted a short clip of the Japanese player meeting Serena Williams in the 2014 edition. The 2014 Silicon Valley Classic was Osaka's first-ever WTA main draw appearance and the tournament holds a special place for her. Responding to the wonderful memory of meeting her idol, Osaka said how it was 'the best day of her life.'

"Hahah I remember thinking that was the best day of my life," Naomi Osaka said on Twitter, reacting to the video.

Eight years since, Osaka is one of the very few players to have a positive win-loss record against Serena Williams. Osaka has won three of their four matches so far, beating Williams in both their matches at Grand Slam tournaments - the 2018 US Open final and the 2021 Australian Open final.

Meanwhile, the Japanese player is expected to participate in both the National Bank Open in Toronto and the Cincinnati Open after her appearance in San Jose before goes to New York to try and win her third US Open title.

