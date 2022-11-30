"I am confident that in the future I can be here with Roger Federer" - Rafael Nadal to Bogota crowd

Rafael Nadal has said that he hopes to play an exhibition match against Roger Federer in Bogota, Columbia.

Nadal is currently on a tour of Latin America with Casper Ruud and the pair played an exhibition match in the Colombian capital on Thursday. The King of Clay beat the Norwegian 7-5, 6-4 after losing to him in Quito, Ecuador, a few days ago.

After the match, Rafael Nadal addressed the crowd, saying that although it had been a hectic year, being in Columbia would give him "incredible energy" for next season. He ended by saying that Columbia was an "incredible country" and wished he had visited more often.

"Well, it's been an exciting year with a lot of things happening to me throughout the year," Nadal said. "Some of them are very, very good, others more complicated, but without a doubt at the end of the year having this tour of Latin America, passing through Colombia without a doubt, which is only the second time in my life that I have the opportunity to be here, well, it's incredible energy for next year. Thank you very much!Well, finally I want to say that I was not here in Colombia, since 2011 it is an incredible country, but I have not been lucky enough to know it."

Nadal also said that Roger Federer could not come to Bogota because of a "very difficult situation." He, however, assured the crowd that Federer and himself would play in front of them in the future.

"A good partner for a few years, perhaps the greatest rival of my sports career, Federer. He didn't have the opportunity because of a very difficult situation to play in front of all of you. He always told me about the great disappointment and sadness that this caused him. And honestly, from here, I say that I am confident that in the future I can be here with him, playing a game in front of all of us," Rafael Nadal added.

"I do not know if I am the best in history or not" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal was recently asked whether he considers himself the greatest tennis player of all time. While saying he was unsure, the Spaniard said that the impact he has had on people was far more important to him.

"Well, honestly, I do not know if I am the best in history or not, but I do not consider it either," Nadal said. "I think it is something that passes into the background. I think that with those other players, we have managed to fulfil our dreams, and in that sense, the sporting legacy is what it is, and we'll see what it is when I finish my career. For me, the important legacy is that all the people who have been able to live with me during the 20 years of my career have a good human memory of me."

