Roger Federer is arguably the greatest tennis player of all time with all that he has achieved so far in this sport. However, his path to becoming a great champion and legend of the sport was far from a straightforward one. In his early and mid-teens especially, the Swiss had to overcome several hurdles to reach the position that he is in today.

While speaking extensively for BecomingX, Roger Federer touched on these difficulties while also describing the impact that Peter Carter’s tragic demise had on him. BecomingX is an organization founded by Bear Grylls to showcase inspiring stories like that of Federer’s to try and inspire minds across the globe.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion began by recalling his first-ever local tennis match in Switzerland, which he lost by a scoreline of 6-0, 6-0. Upon this loss, Roger Federer revealed that he had heard rumours of the local tennis federation doubting his abilities.

“My first ever match (in Switzerland), I lost 6-0, 6-0,” Federer began. “I heard some rumours that the local federation were like, 'Well maybe he's not that good like we thought he was'."

This spurred Roger Federer on to practise even harder and take part in more tournaments to improve his tennis. These factors, Federer believes, went on to make him the Junior Swiss Champion at the age of 12.

“I kept on practising hard, I started playing more tournaments,” Federer continued. “I started to become very successful also, even as a junior, at least in my area. Nationally, I became Junior Swiss Champion for the first time when I was 12 years old.”

However, the next four years were extremely testing times for Roger Federer. During the interview, the six-time Australian Open champion spoke of the difficulties that he faced when he had to leave home at the age of 14 to join the National Tennis Centre in Zurich.

Staying away from home for much of the week made Federer feel ‘homesick’, which, in turn, triggered a collapse in his form and confidence.

“And off I went at 14 to the National Tennis Centre. I was in a great family from Monday to Friday and then I would only come home on the weekends, and I'd be incredibly homesick for the first nine months. Results dropped, I lacked confidence, couldn't speak the language, I really struggled," revealed Federer.

Federer chose to persevere instead of giving up, thus shaping his journey as a great champion of the game. The 39-year-old recalled that the period between 14 to 16 were the most influential years of his life given how he had to learn to be responsible for himself.

“It was quite a rough journey,” the Swiss remarked. “I think those were the two most influential years of my life, from 14 to 16. Being away from home, persevering and having that responsibility to figure out the things, sort of on my own sometimes.”

News of Peter Carter’s death was a wake-up call: Roger Federer

Roger Federer’s former coach - the late Peter Carter - is quite easily the most influential figure in the Swiss’ life. Federer recalled how Carter became his mentor when he was 16 and greatly influenced his style of play from then onwards.

“When I was 16, Peter Carter joined the NTC and he became my mentor,” Federer said. “If I play the way I play today, it's probably because of Peter.”

Unfortunately, Peter Carter tragically met his demise in a car accident in 2002. This news expectedly ‘shocked’ Federer and served as a ‘wake-up call’ for him to fully devote himself to the sport.

"Obviously, the news totally shocked me and rocked my world,” Federer continued. “In some ways, it was truly a wake up call. This is when I guess I shifted gears and I was just like let's get serious about tennis, very serious."