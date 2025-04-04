Andy Roddick and his wife Brooklyn Decker didn't have the smoothest start to their relationship, since the model was put off by his approach to getting in touch with her. Roddick once defended himself against Decker's belief that his approach was suspicious.

Roddick and Decker got married in April 2009 at the former World No. 1's house in Austin, Texas. The couple welcomed their son Hank in 2015, followed by their daughter Stevie in 2017. However, their relationship didn't start off on the best note.

Brooklyn Decker recounted the "terrible" story in an interview with the Tennis Channel in 2017. She shared that Andy Roddick had become interested in her after watching her host a show about football for Sports Illustrated.

Roddick then asked his attorney to call her agent so he could connect with her. However, Decker admitted that she thought his approach seemed "shady" and she chose not to return his call for five months.

"We met, it's a terrible story. I was hosting a show about football on Sports Illustrated and he watched it every week. He got his attorney to call my agent at the time and I thought it was very shady as one would, and I didn't call him back for five months," she said.

Andy Roddick responded to his wife's accusation in a 2023 interview with GQ Sports, humorously clarifying that he didn't using such methods wasn't the norm for him.

"The only thing I will say in my defense is I didn’t do it all the time. The shooting of the shot was a one-time thing," Roddick said.

Despite her apprehensions, Brooklyn Decker found a reason to reach back out to Andy Roddick once she moved to New York.

"I watched Andy Roddick's press conference from the 2007 Australian Open... We've been together ever since" - Brooklyn Decker

Andy Roddick and his wife Brooklyn Decker - Source: Getty

During the aforementioned Tennis Channel interview, Brooklyn Decker revealed that her manager later encouraged her to call Andy Roddick since she was without any friends in New York.

However, Decker first looked up the American on the internet and came across his press conference from the 2007 Australian Open. The model was charmed by Roddick's sarcastic and dry responses to the reporters and that was when she decided to call him back, which marked the start of their relationship.

"I was living in New York at the time and my now-manager said to me 'You know, you have no friends, all your friends are in North Carolina', and he said 'Why don't you call him, he's really nice," Decker said.

"I googled him and watched his press conference from the 07' Australian Open, where he was just super dry and sarcastic. I thought 'Well that's pretty funny, looks like a charmer', and I called him back and we've been together ever since," she added.

After they started dating, Brooklyn Decker attended a tennis match for the first time and appreciated the opportunity to watch Andy Roddick compete. She disclosed that she enjoyed watching Roddick shake up the "rigid" sport by breaking rackets and having outbursts on court.

