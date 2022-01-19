"I feel like if I compare myself to the past, I'll never be satisfied" - Naomi Osaka

In the court-side interview with Jim Courier after her second-round win over Madison Brengle at the Australian Open on Wednesday, Naomi Osaka referred to herself as a "perfectionist." The Japanese star revealed that if she tries to compare herself to the past, she will never be "satisfied."

In the interview, Osaka was asked to rate herself following her second-round triumph. In response, she said she doesn't do that because it wouldn't satisfy her. The Japanese star emphasized that she is taking things "one day at a time."

"Honestly, I'm trying not to do that [rate herself after every match]. I'm a bit of a perfectionist. I feel like if I compare myself to the past, I'll never be satisfied. I'm trying to take it one day at a time," Osaka said.

Naomi Osaka will lock horns with Amanda Anisimova in the third round of the Australian Open

After her dominating performance in the second round of the Australian Open, Naomi Osaka will square off against Amanda Anisimova on Friday. The American is enjoying a rich vein of form, winning the Melbourne Summer Set 2 in the run-up to the Major.

Anisimova is unbeaten in 2022 and is currently on a seven-match winning streak. She beat Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic 6-2, 7-5 on Wednesday to book her place in the third round of the Happy Slam.

Amanda Anisimova at the Melbourne Summer Set 2

Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open 2022

The defending champion at the Australian Open, Naomi Osaka is currently on a nine-match winning streak in Melbourne. After returning from a self-imposed hiatus in 2021, the Japanese star will be eyeing her third title in Melbourne, and her fifth Major overall.

