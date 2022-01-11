"I feel quite embarrassed as an Australian athlete, seeing what Novak Djokovic has done for us and the sport" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios recently uploaded a few stories on Instagram where he expressed his sympathy towards Novak Djokovic, who has been under immense media scrutiny lately.

Djokovic's ongoing visa fiasco and unvaccinated status have seen him draw criticism from all quarters. Some fans believe that the Serb was wrong to participate in public events following his positive COVID-19 test in December.

While the World No. 1 has received support from some former players for his visa situation, others like Martina Navratilova and Boris Becker have urged him to get vaccinated.

Djokovic is not only trending on several social media sites but has also been one of the main features of primetime news channels in recent days. However, not many - especially Australian news channels - are painting the Serb in a good light.

Nick Kyrgios, who is accustomed to being portrayed in a bad light by the media, firmly believes that giving players like Djokovic and himself unnecessary coverage takes the spotlight away from deserving Australian tennis players.

The Aussie stated that he feels "quite embarrassed" with how his country has dealt with Djokovic's situation.

"You know, I just don't want this to take away from the Australian summer of tennis. We've had a lot of great results, a lot of other Aussies are doing really well. And we know that the media like to create shitstorms with my story and everything going on with Novak, I feel quite embarrassed as an Australian athlete, that seeing what this guy has done for us, and for the sport, I don't think it's right how we are handling it," Nick Kyrgios said.

Novak Djokovic helped Australia during the bushfires a couple of years ago by donating $25,000. The 26-year-old is likely pointing to that fact in his statement.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole 🏼 twitter.com/MariaSharapova… Maria Sharapova @MariaSharapova for the past 15 years. Watching the fires destroy the lands, it’s beautiful families and communities of animals is deeply . I would like to begin my donation at 25K. 🏻 #letsallcometogether The month of January in Australia has been myfor the past 15 years. Watching the fires destroy the lands, it’s beautiful families and communities of animals is deeply. I would like to begin my donation at 25K. @DjokerNole , would you match my donation? The month of January in Australia has been my 🏠 for the past 15 years. Watching the fires destroy the lands, it’s beautiful families and communities of animals is deeply💔. I would like to begin my donation at 25K. @DjokerNole, would you match my donation?🙏🏻 #letsallcometogether Yes, @MariaSharapova I would like to match your $25k donation to double the aid sent to these communities. We stand by you, #Australia Yes, @MariaSharapova I would like to match your $25k donation to double the aid sent to these communities. We stand by you, #Australia. 🙏🏼 twitter.com/MariaSharapova…

Stressing that the media "loves to divide," Kyrgios expressed hope that Australian players will receive their fair share of the spotlight in the coming weeks. Kyrgios, who recently contracted COVID-19, also asserted that he will do everything he can to participate at the Australian Open.

"But the media loves to do that, loves to divide. I just don't want this to take away from any of the great results of all the other Australians are having," the Aussie added. "But I'll let you know that I'll do everything I can to get out there at the Australian Open and give you a show, so take it easy guys."

"I don't feel too bad at the moment" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios recently pulled out of the Sydney International after testing positive for COVID-19.

However, in one of his stories, the World No. 114 revealed that he was not feeling "too bad" and is still hopeful of making it to the Australian Open.

"Guys, as you know, I've tested positive for COVID-19. Actually, I don't feel too bad at the moment, I'm taking all necessary precautions," the Aussie said. "Obviously not ideal, but I'm gonna do everything in my power to feel okay and get out there and give you all a show."

