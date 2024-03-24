Monica Seles once shared about the challenging time she endured after the traumatic stabbing incident that nearly ended her tennis career.
Seles told Inside Tennis in 2009:
"It was a very difficult period. Suddenly, I was going from my fourth French Open, to watching others on TV winning the tournament. It was an ironic story. But it’s past. I almost don’t even remember it. Maybe there’s a purpose for that. Those aren’t happy times to look back to."
"One thing I’m happy about is that I came back. I didn’t have the same success I had before, and that’s a hard one to have to deal with. I wish I could have been in my prime, because in tennis the prime is really from 17 to 22. Tennis, unfortunately, for whatever reason, rewards youth."
