"I was going from my 4th French Open to watching others on TV winning" - When Monica Seles opened up about "difficult period" after stabbing incident

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Mar 24, 2024 23:12 GMT
Monica Seles won nine Grand Slams throughout her career

Monica Seles once shared about the challenging time she endured after the traumatic stabbing incident that nearly ended her tennis career.

Seles told Inside Tennis in 2009:

"It was a very difficult period. Suddenly, I was going from my fourth French Open, to watching others on TV winning the tournament. It was an ironic story. But it’s past. I almost don’t even remember it. Maybe there’s a purpose for that. Those aren’t happy times to look back to."
"One thing I’m happy about is that I came back. I didn’t have the same success I had before, and that’s a hard one to have to deal with. I wish I could have been in my prime, because in tennis the prime is really from 17 to 22. Tennis, unfortunately, for whatever reason, rewards youth."