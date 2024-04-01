"I got to meet my husband, so I don't want to change one thing" - When Steffi Graf maintained that she had no regrets about her tennis career

  • home icon
Graf told the media in 2004:

"I tried to pace myself, and I don't think -- I have to say that, you know, I've never tried to play too much. But what I did do is I practiced extremely hard, and I think looking back, I wish that I would have just taken it a little easier. I think, you know, what can I say? I have no regrets and I wouldn't change a thing. But I just wish that I would have had an easier time of getting away a little bit from the tennis and, you know, I always wanted to play. I wish I wouldn't have had that desire as much, because I think that would have kept me probably a little healthier. But I worked always hard and that took a toll at times physically, but other than that, I have to say, what kind of regrets can I have? I was very fortunate with my career, so I wouldn't change a thing. Look where I am right now, you know, through my career, I got to meet my husband. So I don't want to change one thing."

