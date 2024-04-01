"I got to meet my husband, so I don't want to change one thing" - When Steffi Graf maintained that she had no regrets about her tennis career

Seffi Graf once said that she had no regrets about her tennis career.
Graf told the media in 2004:
"I tried to pace myself, and I don't think -- I have to say that, you know, I've never tried to play too much. But what I did do is I practiced extremely hard, and I think looking back, I wish that I would have just taken it a little easier. I think, you know, what can I say? I have no regrets and I wouldn't change a thing. But I just wish that I would have had an easier time of getting away a little bit from the tennis and, you know, I always wanted to play. I wish I wouldn't have had that desire as much, because I think that would have kept me probably a little healthier. But I worked always hard and that took a toll at times physically, but other than that, I have to say, what kind of regrets can I have? I was very fortunate with my career, so I wouldn't change a thing. Look where I am right now, you know, through my career, I got to meet my husband. So I don't want to change one thing."
What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi
Edited by Pritha Ghosh