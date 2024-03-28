Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shows off her artistic talent, gives football boots a colorful makeover

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz Elle has shown off her coloring skills by spicing up a pair of football boots.

Jaz Elle was born on 3 October 2003. Unlike her parents, who are among the most successful tennis players of all time, the 20-year-old has chosen a life outside sport. She is a capable dancer and also has a keen eye for art and fashion.

Recently, Jaz Elle posted an image on social media. The image featured what looked like an old pair of white Nike football boots, which she had given an artistic makeover.

Jaz Elle was working on the old Nike Air boots on a workbench, surrounded by coloring material. She had colored the side panels of the boots red. She had colored the iconic Nike logo red as well.

Andre Agassi: "I do get a little concerned for Carlos Alcaraz sometimes"

Jaz Elle's legendary father Andre Agassi was a prominent part of The Netflix Slam's commentary and analysis team. The exhibition event saw Rafael Nadal face Carlos Alcaraz at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. It was 20-year-old Alcaraz who triumphed over veteran Nadal.

During his presence at the event, Agassi spoke at length about Alcaraz. According to the eight-time Grand Slam winner, the young Spaniard is yet to complete his game, which has already yielded two Grand Slam titles and the ATP World No. 1 ranking.

"I really love his game on the move, when he’s in flight, the dynamics and his ability to use the geometry and the pace he can inject. I do get a little concerned for him sometimes when he’s on the static side," Agassi said (via Tennis Majors).

However, Agassi added that all the greats of the game have taken time to understand their strengths.

"All greats figure out what their game is built on and they rely on that in the biggest moments. I still question if Carlos has figured out what he’s going to rely on to create that consistent pressure for his opponent that gives him the highest percentage of locking something down. He might serve, volley, he might [let] his first ball drop, he can do all of it."

After winning The Netflix Slam, Alcaraz was at his imperious best at the BNP Paribas Open. The Spaniard won his second successive Indian Wells title by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Right now, the ATP World No. 2 is competing at the Miami Open. The top-seeded Spaniard has reached the quarterfinals in Miami, where he is set to face Grigor Dimitrov.

