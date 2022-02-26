Novak Djokovic will be welcome at Madrid Open, but the tournament does not have the power to decide who can play: Feliciano Lopez

In a recent interview with Marca, Feliciano Lopez stated that Novak Djokovic "will be welcome" to play at the Mutua Madrid Open 2022. Lopez, the tournament director of the Masters event, hopes COVID-19 to decline by the month of May so that the restrictions can ease up, allowing the Serb to enter the tournament without any difficulty.

Novak Djokovic recently kicked off his 2022 tennis campaign at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2022, where he was allowed to play despite being unvaccinated. However, the Serb might face trouble playing in many countries, which have strict norms regarding vaccination, just like he faced in Australia last month.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



stuns Djokovic for the 2nd time in his career, ending his reign at No. 1 with a 6-4 7-6 victory! LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE @jiri_vesely stuns Djokovic for the 2nd time in his career, ending his reign at No. 1 with a 6-4 7-6 victory! LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE ⚡️ ⚡️@jiri_vesely stuns Djokovic for the 2nd time in his career, ending his reign at No. 1 with a 6-4 7-6 victory! https://t.co/YXVuWHCuxq

In an earlier interview with BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam champion announced that he would not be taking the vaccine against the coronavirus even if it comes at the cost of skipping Grand Slams and other ATP tournaments.

First Serve Tennis @FirstServeTnnis BREAKING | Novak Djokovic in an interview with the BBC - he will not get vaccinated and will sacrifice tournaments/grand slams if told to get the jab. bbc.co.uk/news/world-603… BREAKING | Novak Djokovic in an interview with the BBC - he will not get vaccinated and will sacrifice tournaments/grand slams if told to get the jab. bbc.co.uk/news/world-603…

Asked about Djokovic's entry at the Mutua Madrid Open, Feliciano Lopez highlighted that tournaments "don't have the power to decide" who can and can't play. He asserted that it is the laws of a particular nation that determine whether an athlete can enter the country or not.

Lopez further mentioned that he can only hope the COVID-19 pandemic to get over by the time the Masters tournament begins so that anyone "can enter the nation" freely. He believes that under such a scenario, Djokovic will be able to play without any problems.

"In the end, we as a tournament do not have the power to decide who can go and who cannot [play]... People do not enter the countries because of what the tennis tournaments say but because of the laws that exist at that time, which are not imposed by a tournament or a federation," said Lopez.

"I hope that in the month of May Spain will be as it is now, that the Covid continues to decline, that my country is fine, that people stop dying, that everything goes better, and that the restrictions are minimal or there are none. And that everyone can enter freely and that is what we want and what we expect. In that case, Novak will be welcome [at the Madrid Open] like all players," added the Spaniard.

As of now, Djokovic has been given the green light to play at the Italian Open but the rules could change by the time the tournament comes around.

The Guardian @guardian Novak Djokovic likely to be allowed to play in Italian Open, say officials theguardian.com/sport/2022/feb… Novak Djokovic likely to be allowed to play in Italian Open, say officials theguardian.com/sport/2022/feb…

Novak Djokovic has won the Mutua Madrid Open thrice

Novak Djokovic with the Mutua Madrid Open 2019 title

Djokovic has won the Mutua Madrid Open thrice in his career so far, making him the second-most successful player in the history of the Masters event. Only Rafael Nadal has won the tournament on more (five) occasions than him to date.

bet365 @bet365 2011

2016

2019



Novak Djokovic makes his third Madrid Open final after a straight sets victory against Dominic Thiem.



He will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Rafael Nadal. 201120162019Novak Djokovic makes his third Madrid Open final after a straight sets victory against Dominic Thiem.He will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Rafael Nadal. ✅ 2011✅ 2016✅ 2019💪 Novak Djokovic makes his third Madrid Open final after a straight sets victory against Dominic Thiem.😍 He will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Rafael Nadal. https://t.co/SnirOVDM8E

Djokovic first won the tournament in 2011 after defeating Nadal in the finals. However, he failed to defend his title the following year, the only time the tournament took place on blue clay.

Novak Djokovic's other two victorious stints at the tournament came in 2016 and 2019.

Also Read: "Even if he showers in a camper, eats and sleeps in improvised situations, the message is wrong" - Italian Olympic Committee head on allowing unvaccinated Novak Djokovic to play in Rome

Edited by Keshav Gopalan