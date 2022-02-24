"It absolutely wouldn’t be right," Italian Olympic Committee President criticizes Italy's decision to allow unvaccinated Novak Djokovic to play in Rome

Valentina Vezzali, Italian cabinet undersecretary for sports, had hinted last week that the country might allow Novak Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, to play at the Rome Masters as tennis, being an "outdoor sport" is not expected to require a vaccine mandate in May.

Vezzali's comments came at a time when unvaccinated individuals in Italy are still prohibited from entering hotels and restaurants under the Covid rules. The comments have generated a furore on social media, while also drawing stark reactions from fellow government officials

Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malago has now joined the growing chorus against allowing the World No. 1 to be allowed to play despite his controversial stance on the COVID-19 vaccination.

Malago said allowing the 20 time Grand Slam champion to play in the ATP 1000 event sends out the wrong message and "absolutely wouldn’t be right".

“It absolutely wouldn’t be right,” Malago said in his interview. “Even if [he] showers in a camper and eat and sleep in improvised situations, the message is totally wrong."

Malago further revealed that he receives "a dozen emails" every day from furious parents asking for the rationale behind allowing the Serbian to play at the event when their children aren't allowed to participate in any sport.

"I get dozens of emails every day from mums and dads who are furious because their children don’t have the green pass and cannot do sport," he continued. “Explain to me why a champion who is in the same situation can.”

Notably, Italy's undersecretary for health, Andrea Costa, had earlier also expressed her concerns about allowing the World No. 1 to play at the Rome Masters. Costa appealed to the Serb to "set a good example" to his large following.

Novak Djokovic edges closer to the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships crown

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, inched closer to making a winning return to the Tour at the 2022 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Playing in his first tournament of the season, the World No. 1 has posted comprehensive wins over the likes of Lorenzo Musetti and Karen Khachanov. He now finds himself just a few wins away from securing the crown in Dubai.

The 34-year-old Serb will be up against Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals today, with the likes of Denis Shapovalov, Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev lying in wait in the semifinals and finals.

