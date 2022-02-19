"I believe we must all be equal in the face of rules, so I am against Novak Djokovic's presence at the Rome Masters" - Italian Health Undersecretary 

Novak Djokovic's participation at this year's Italian Open appears uncertain after a sports official from the country expressed opposition to the Serb's presence in Rome. Andrea Costa, Italy's undersecretary for health, is of the view that the World No. 1, who has not had a COVID-19 vaccine, "must set a good example" to his large following.

Costa's comments conflict with those of Valentina Vezzali, Italy's cabinet undersecretary for sports, who gave the green light for the 34-year-old to compete in Rome earlier this week. Vezzali revealed to La Repubblica that she does not expect COVID-19 vaccine mandates to be in place at the time of the Masters 1000 tournament.

The current state of emergency in Italy, which was extended on 14 December, is set to end on 31 March. After this date, COVID-19 green passes will not be required to enter Italy or attend events in the country, barring further changes.

Djokovic is a five-time Italian Open champion, having claimed the title in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2020. He was beaten by 10-time winner and great rival Rafael Nadal in three sets in the 2021 final.

Speaking to the 24 Mattino program on Radio 24, Costa opposed Vezzali's suggestion that the 20-time Major champion will be able to compete at the Foro Italico.

"I am not convinced by the reasons with which Undersecretary Vezzali said that Djokovic will be able to participate in the Rome [event], there are rules that must be respected as long as they exist," Costa said.

"I believe that we must all be equal in the face of rules, norms, and whoever has a large following, who can give us a hand in this work, all the more reasonably must set a good example. So I am against Djokovic's presence at the Rome [tournament]."

The 2022 Rome Masters is set to be played from May 8-15.

Novak Djokovic will return to action at the Dubai Championships next week

The Dubai Tennis Stadium - Center Court at the Aviation Club Tennis Center

Novak Djokovic will make his long-awaited return to the tour at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships next week. The Serb is a five-time champion at the ATP 500 tournament, which will be held from February 21-26 at the Aviation Club Tennis Center.

The 34-year-old won the event in his most recent appearance in 2020, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. He also lifted the Dubai crown in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013.

Seven other top-20 players have entered the tournament: Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner, Hubert Hurkacz, Denis Shapovalov, Aslan Karatsev and Roberto Bautista Agut.

The World No. 1 has not played a competitive match since helping Serbia reach the semifinals of the 2021 Davis Cup Finals in Madrid in December.

Edited by Arvind Sriram