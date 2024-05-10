  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • French Open 2023
  • "I cannot hope for Rafael Nadal not being in the final, I can hope for myself in final"- When Novak Djokovic joked about winning 2nd French Open title

"I cannot hope for Rafael Nadal not being in the final, I can hope for myself in final"- When Novak Djokovic joked about winning 2nd French Open title

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified May 10, 2024 01:20 GMT
Internazionali BNL D
Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Three

Novak Djokovic once joked about winning his second French Open trophy.

He told the media:

"I cannot hope for Rafa not being in the finals (smiling). I can hope for myself being in the final and fighting for the trophy."
" I mean, that's probably the player that has the highest chance of being in the final in French Open, and any tournament, for that matter. I mean, if there is one tournament, sorry, if there is one tournament, that's Roland Garros and that's Rafa that you would bet on. "

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी