"I cannot hope for Rafael Nadal not being in the final, I can hope for myself in final"- When Novak Djokovic joked about winning 2nd French Open title

Novak Djokovic once joked about winning his second French Open trophy.
He told the media:
"I cannot hope for Rafa not being in the finals (smiling). I can hope for myself being in the final and fighting for the trophy."
" I mean, that's probably the player that has the highest chance of being in the final in French Open, and any tournament, for that matter. I mean, if there is one tournament, sorry, if there is one tournament, that's Roland Garros and that's Rafa that you would bet on. "
