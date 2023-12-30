Chris Evert claimed that players during her time took performance-enhancing drugs in light of Maria Sharapova's doping controversy in 2016.

The Russian made headlines for the wrong reasons at the start of 2016, as she tested positive for meldonium, a banned substance.

Evert spoke out on the matter that year while working for ESPN, saying that every professional sport had some kind of performance-enhancing drugs being used by the players.

"You'd have to have your head in the sand if you didn't at least assume that every professional sport might have some sort of performing-enhancing drugs being used. Honestly, in every professional sport I think this goes on to a certain extent. In tennis, it doesn't worry me as much," Chris Evert said.

The American also said that players during her time used performance-enhancing drugs at a time when drug testing did not exist.

"This went on when I was playing. I know players on the women's tour who were using performance‑enhancing drugs and we didn't even have drug testing," Evert said.

Speaking about Sharapova's situation, the American said that it all depended on the Russian's medical record and her case examination. She said that banning Sharapova for the remainder of the 2016 season would be enough if her medical records and dosage "came out clean".

"It all comes down to viewing the medical records from the doctors that took care of her 10 years ago and examining exactly what her case is. This drug is used for angina and severe heart issues," Chris Evert said.

"There's always suspicion when you hear what the drug is used for. That's why her defence needs to show medical records, and dosage. If it does come out cleanly, I would say banning her for the rest of year would be enough," she added.

Chris Evert won 189 titles across singles and doubles throughout her career

Chris Evert at the WTA Finals

Chris Evert enjoyed a sensational career, winning a total of 189 titles across singles and doubles.

The American clinched 157 singles titles, including 18 Grand Slams. She holds the record for the most number of tournament wins at the French Open by a female, winning the clay-court Major on seven occasions.

Apart from her Grand Slam triumphs, Evert also won the WTA Finals four times. She was the very first female World No. 1 since the inception of the rankings and held the position for 260 weeks.

The American won 32 doubles titles, including three women's doubles Majors, two at the French Open and one at Wimbledon.