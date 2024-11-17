"I'll go and tell everyone the kid should've used the crosswalk" - When Roger Federer was left bewildered by unexpected fan interaction

Roger Federer, beloved worldwide for his extraordinary tennis career and charming personality, has had countless interactions with people. However, one particular encounter in his homeland left the Swiss legend in an unusual situation.

Switzerland is known for its strict adherence to rules, and it extends to pedestrian behavior as well. People there are generally disciplined about using crosswalks, and it's culturally expected that everyone follows this rule. Crossing outside of designated areas can not only be frowned upon socially but may also lead to fines.

During a 2017 interview with GQ, Federer shared an unexpected moment of frustration while driving the interviewer around his hometown. After leaving a ski center, a teenager attempted to cross the road outside a crosswalk, forcing him to slow down abruptly.

An irritated Federer shot the teen an annoyed look, only to be met with a defiant glare in return. The incident stood out as a rare glimpse of frustration from the usually composed tennis legend, who was riding high that year on the back of Grand Slam success.

"In about five minutes, that kid's going on Twitter to say he almost got run over by Roger Federer," the interviewer joked.

"Then I'll go on Twitter and tell everyone the kid should've used the crosswalk," the 43-year-old replied with a laugh.

Roger Federer has been away from professional tennis since retiring at the Laver Cup in 2022. However, the Swiss icon remains deeply involved in the sport, frequently attending tournaments and engaging with fans.

Roger Federer: "The transition to retirement has been smooth"

In a June 2024 interview with the BBC, Roger Federer opened up about life post-retirement. He shared that the transition away from professional tennis has been seamless and expressed contentment with his new chapter.

"The transition [to retirement] has been smooth. I think having been injured and then with the Covid pandemic, it allowed me to be home for more than three weeks at a time," he said.

"I'm happy that I've stayed in shape, I go to the gym, I'm continuing with my rehab because I want my knee to get well," he added.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also said that he has been keeping busy by spending quality time with his children: identical twin daughters, Myla and Charlene, and fraternal twin sons, Leo and Lenny:

"The boys are 10, the girls are 14, it's a busy period. Things are changing really quickly now and they're growing up fast."

