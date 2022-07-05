"I look forward to finding out what excuse the misogynists use to invalidate this one" - Tennis fans slam Nick Kyrgios after Australian court charges him for assaulting ex-girlfriend

Nick Kyrgios faced the wrath of social media users after he was reportedly charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari by a court in the Australian city of Canberra. Kyrgios, who will take to Wimbledon's No. 1 Court for his quarterfinal clash on Wednesday, has been summoned to appear before the Australian court early next month.

The charge comes a few months after Passari first made allegations against Kyrgios through statements on Instagram. The incident that forms the charge is reported to have taken place in late 2021.

Tennis fans made felt their views and opinions on Kyrgios' latest controversy, through varied reactions on social media.

"She went to the police just like y'all trashed Olya for not doing. I look forward to finding out what excuse the misogynists use to invalidate this one," a Twitter user wrote, referencing Alexander Zverev's ex-girlfriend Olya Sharypova and a similar incident involving the duo.

Lauren @Lauren_128

"She went to the police just like y'all trashed Olya for not doing. I look forward to finding out what excuse the misogynists use to invalidate this one," a Twitter user wrote, referencing Alexander Zverev's ex-girlfriend Olya Sharypova and a similar incident involving the duo.

Another abuser on the tour. For the people who dismissed Olya because she didn't press charges, what will they say now to discredit Chiara?

fran🦋 @fxIsegxd

just a reminder of who the person y'all were praising and adoring two days ago really is

Kyrgios will appear before the Canberra court on August 2nd, 2022, just three weeks after the end of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The allegations against the 27-year-old come with a prison sentence of two years if convicted.

"Given everything we know about Nick and his track record the past 8 years or so, along with his ex-girlfriend’s Instagram posts, would anyone be surprised if these allegations were indeed true? It’s safe to say, probably not," another fan wrote in reaction to the charge against Nick Kyrgios.

Vansh @vanshv2k

Given everything we know about Nick and his track record the past 8 years or so, along with his ex-girlfriend's Instagram posts, would anyone be surprised if these allegations were indeed true? It's safe to say, probably not.

lena @shapovarolov

we been known for a long time, yet the ATP and the ITF kept praising his shitty self. how is this good for tennis?

Kyrgios has been at the center of on-court controversies yet again with repeated outbursts during the ongoing Wimbledon Championships. He had a tense third-round clash with fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and the two men were fined hefty sums due to their behavior on the court.

Nick Kyrgios involved in 'dress-code controversy' at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios as the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Despite the policy set forth by the All England Club that promotes an all-white dress code at the Wimbledon Championships, Nick Kyrgios was seen wearing bright red shoes and a red Jordans cap during his entry and exit on the court.

When asked about his attire and a possible violation of the policy, the Australian was adamant in response.

"Because I do what I want. I'm not above the rules," Nick Kyrgios said. "Well, I just like wearing my Jordans. But nobody else, even after Wimbledon, no one else really walks with Jordans on the court. I haven't moaned, I love it (controversy). Well, yeah, it's more attention for me. What's that saying? Any publicity is good publicity, right," he added.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios will face Cristian Garin on Wednesday in his second Wimbledon quarterfinal. He lost to Milos Raonic in four sets in his maiden quarterfinal at SW19, back in 2014.

