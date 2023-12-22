"I'm no angel, I'm not as goody-two-shoes as people think, I'm a normal woman" - When Chris Evert downplayed her "squeaky-clean" image

Tennis legend Chris Evert was perceived to be one of the 'squeaky-clean' girls at the height of her rivalry with the legendary Martina Navratilova.

Evert and Navrtilova share an iconic rivalry, with the latter narrowly edging their head-to-head 43-37. But it was not always advantage Navratilova early on in their matchups, with Evert winning 20 of their first 25 clashes before it was all-square after 60 meetings.

The two players shared a strong friendship. They had contrasting playing styles and backgrounds, which fuelled their rivalry, often creating a deep divide among the fanbase. You had to either love Evert or Navratilova, not both at the same time, much like some of the iconic footballing rivalries.

In their first meeting in 1973, Evert - an 18-year-old right-handed blonde American - took on a then little-known Czech left-hander Navratilova. The contrast couldn't have been starker.

However, in a Sports Illustrated interview in 2005 (as per Guardian), Evert dismissed her 'squeaky-clean' perception people had begun to have of her. The mother of three said that she's far from the perfect woman but has nonetheless lived a 'normal' life.

"I'm not as goody-two-shoes as people think. I'm a normal woman. I've dated a lot of guys, I've had a few drinks. I've told dirty jokes, I've cursed, I've been rude to my parents," she said. "There's nothing in my life, no skeletons in my closet that people should be so shocked about. But I've lived a normal life."

Chris Evert's rivalry with Martina Navratilova transcended the sport

With 18 Grand Slam singles titles apiece, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova are bonafide legends of the sport. Their iconic rivalry - as mentioned above - spanned a whopping 83 matches and 16 years.

Such was their dominance in the women's sport during their heyday that one of them was the top-ranked player from 1975 to 1986. From their first meeting in 1973 to their last in 1989, Evert and Navratilova had fans at the edge of their seats, with invariably a big title on the line.

It's noteworthy that the pair clashed in a staggering 60 title matches, with Navratilova enjoying a 36-24 advantage. Considering one of sports' all-time greatest rivalries, the duo clashed multiple times at all four Grand Slams.

They went 2-2 in Australian Open finals. Chris Evert edged Navratilova 3-2 in Roland Garros title matches. Navratilova turned the tables in Wimbledon finals, winning seven of nine clashes. At the US Open, it was advantage Navratilova again, who won three of four meetings.

Long after hanging up their racquets, the two top former players of the women's game - both being cancer survivors - are a testament to the fact that great friendships can co-exist and even thrive alongside great rivalries.