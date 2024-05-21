Rafael Nadal won his 10th French Open title in 2017, beating Stan Wawrinka in the final in straight sets. It was an extraordinary tournament for the Spaniard, who won the event without losing a set.

Along the way to the title, Nadal lost only 35 games -- the fewest he has dropped en route a title at Roland Garros. He also became the first man in the Open Era to win a Slam on 10 occasions, and the third man (after Ken Rosewall and Pete Sampras) to win a Slam in his teens, twenties and thirties.

In the final, the former World No. 1 beat Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1, following which the Swiss praised Nadal;s performance at the post-match press conference. Wawrinka came into the final after a tiring five-setter win against top seed Andy Murray, the effects of which he felt in the final.

The three-time Grand Slam champion admitted that it was tough for him to face Nadal, especially considering the natural difficulties he faced against the left-hander's topspin-heavy game. At the same time, Wawrinka didn't think that the loss was cause for concern, considering the Mallorcan's prowess on clay.

Stan Wawrinka emphasized that he was neither the first nor the last player to lose to Nadal on the surface, praising his level throughout the year as well. Before coming to Paris, the 22-time Grand Slam champion had won the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Open back-to-back-to-back.

Despite a quarterfinal exit at the Italian Open, the Spaniard finished the year with a 24-1 win/loss record on clay after the French Open.

"I think it's a tennis match. Also you're playing against an opponent, playing against someone who is playing better today, who's playing a game that's not easy for me when I'm not completely 100% with my mind and what I want to do," Wawrinka said.

"That's what happens when you play against Rafa. He's a big, big champion. He won so many big title. He's playing so well this year. I'm not the first and not the last to lose against him on clay," he added.

"I expected to play Rafael Nadal with such a high level" - Stan Wawrinka

Rafael Nadal

Stan Wawrinka further noted that he expected Rafael Nadal to play with such a high level in their summit clash, having seen his fitness level and aggression in previous matches.

Wawrinka had no qualms about admitting that the Spaniard was simply better than him on the night, producing a high level of tennis, which left him reeling.

"This is what I expected with Rafa. We have seen him play from the start of the year on clay, Australia, in other tournaments. Rafa is really fit. He's aggressive. He's good. His level of play is unbelievable," Wawrinka said.

"So I expected to play Rafa with such a high level, true, but there's nothing to say. He was really good today, better than me. High level of tennis," he added.

Rafael Nadal went on to win the French Open four more times to take his tally up to 14 (most recent title in 2022). Meanwhile, the 2017 edition in Roland Garros remains the most recent Slam final Wawrinka has reached before injuries derailed his career.

