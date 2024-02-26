Monica Seles once expressed deep gratitude for her father, admitting that her tennis career wouldn't have been possible without his nurturing support.
Seles told the media:
"I'm know I'm going to get very emotional when I will talk about him in July. But really without him, I would have never nurtured my tennis. He and my brother were the first to really introduce me to the sport. But without my dad's love for the game and really just making it fun, he never made it for me like it was something I had to do. It was just something fun."
"I think that's what helped me stay in the game so long and also I think to keep my sanity. Really, I mean, I know my tennis career, a huge portion, if not all of the portion, goes to my dad. My mom and brother in the background, but without their support also. When you see a top player out on the center court, you see just that person, but there is a lot of people behind who took them to that, really to those heights. In my case, it was really my family, and really my father deserves the biggest credit."
