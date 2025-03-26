Novak Djokovic once shut down any suggestion that his use of a CVAC (Cyclic Variations in Adaptive Conditioning) pod had any impact on his immense success in 2011. He also expressed annoyance after repeatedly being questioned on the topic amid his US Open campaign.

Ad

Djokovic kicked off his 2011 season by triumphing at the Australian Open, three years after winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the same event. He went to win his first Wimbledon title and had amassed five ATP Masters 1000 trophies by the time he arrived at the US Open.

Amid his incredible success, the Serb disclosed that he had been using the CVAC pod to aid with his recovery after tough matches. Although the company claimed that their hyperbaric chamber improved oxygen circulation and removed lactic acid, Novak Djokovic was adamant that the treatment had no effect on his on-court performance.

Ad

Trending

During his pre-tournament press conference at the New York Major, the Serb revealed that he had made use of the "interesting" technology a few times in 2010 and not anytime since then. He also insisted that it had played no part in his success during the season.

"Well, all I can say is that I have used it a couple of times last year, and I haven't used it since," he said. "You know, it's very interesting technology, but I don't know the effect of it. It has nothing to do with my success that I had in last ten months."

Ad

When the CVAC pod was brought up again in his press conference after his first-round win, Djokovic expressed his intention to address the topic for the last time. He clarified that he had no knowledge about the product's effects since he had only tested it briefly and reiterated that it had no influence on his success.

"Well, look, you know, I said yesterday, and I'm gonna repeat it I think for the last time, you know, because I really wouldn't like to speak about it anymore because I don't -- there is no reason to open the subject," he said.

Ad

"I have used it a couple of times, very few times last year just to test it and see how it is, and since then I haven't used it at all, you know, this year. So I cannot really say what's the effect. It doesn't have any influence on my success that I had in last 10 months, so that's really all I can say," he added.

Ad

Novak Djokovic has been known to use such unexpected treatments to stay healthy during his career. In 2025, the Serb opened up about using an "energetic disk," which he believed aided his metabolism when he placed it on his body.

Novak Djokovic dismissed reports of his CVAC pod use: "It would be great if that machine had wings so it can fly wherever I am playing"

Novak Djokovic - Source: Getty

Despite Novak Djokovic emphasizing that he had only used the CVAC pod in 2010, he was asked about the reports that he had made use of it in the days leading up to his campaign at the US Open. However, the Serb dismissed the rumors, arguing that the machine couldn't travel with him and was housed in New Jersey.

Ad

"Well, it would be great if that machine had wings so it can fly wherever I am playing," he said. "It's in New Jersey, one of the sports complexes there."

Nevertheless, Djokovic revealed that he was staying in New Jersey with former tennis player Gordon Uehling during his campaign at the US Open. Although Uehling owned a CVAC pod, the Serb disclosed that he had no intention of making use of it.

Ad

"No, I haven't used it this year because I'm really not intending to change my own routines. I have my own therapist I have with my team and it's been working well, so I have no reason to really try other thingshe said.

Novak Djokovic went on to emerge victorious at the New York Major after triumphing over Roger Federer in the semifinals and Rafael Nadal in the final. With his win, the Serb claimed his maiden US Open title and fourth Grand Slam crown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis