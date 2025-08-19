"I wouldn't mention Andre Agassi's name in the same breath" - When Jimmy Connors bluntly denied American a place alongside Sampras, McEnroe & himself

Any fan of tennis would recognize Andre Agassi as one of the greatest men's players to come out of the United States of America, right next to the likes of Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Arthur Ashe and Pete Sampras. Connors, surprisingly, did not always share the same opinion.

In 1999, Agassi finished the year by winning the US Open title, his second title at the tournament and fifth Grand Slam title overall. With the win, he also returned to the World No. 1 spot and ended the year-end No. 1 reign Sampras had going on for 6 years.

Despite Agassi's milestone achievement, Jimmy Connors was not convinced that he had done enough to be mentioned 'in the same breath' as himself, or other US icons like McEnroe or Sampras. Connors said so in an interview with British reporters right after Agassi's title in New York.

"I wouldn't mention his name in the same breath," Connors said.

Jimmy Connors also did not take kindly to Agassi's comment that he modeled his own game on the eight-time Grand Slam champion, saying:

"Imitation is the greatest form of flattery but I think they broke the mold when I finished."

As for Agassi returning to the World No. 1 spot, Connors was not thrilled either, stating instead that the American should never have fallen so much that he needed to make a comeback at the age of 29 in the first place.

"For him to be staging a comeback at the age of 29 is not the right thing," Connors said. "There have been too many dips in his career and he hasn't been consistently at the top of his game like Pete Sampras. With his talent, he should never have allowed himself to drop out of the top four or five."

Agassi finished his career with eight Major titles in singles overall, and is one of the few men in tennis to complete the Career Grand Slam -- winning each Slam at least once each. Even Connors, or McEnroe or Sampras or Ashe, have managed to accomplish the feat.

Andre Agassi retired with one final appearance at the US Open in 2006

The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

After a brilliant career, Andre Agassi retired from tennis in 2006, playing his final tournament at the US Open. He reached the third round, losing to Benjamin Becker, and delivered an emotional farewell speech to fans in attendance.

"The scoreboard said I lost today. But what the scoreboard doesn't say is what it is I have found. Over the last 21 years, I have found loyalty. You have pulled for me on the court and also in life. I found inspiration. You have willed me to succeed, sometimes even in my lowest moments," Agassi said.

"And I've found generosity. You have given me your shoulders to stand on, to reach for my dreams, dreams I could never have reached without you. Over the last 21 years, I have found you, and I will take you and the memory of you with me for the rest of my life," he added.

Agassi continues to be a part of the tennis world till today, occassionally making a stint as commentator during Grand Slams. He also recently served as a mentor for Holger Rune for a few days.

