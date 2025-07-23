Andre Agassi & Holger Rune's shock coaching stint just before Citi DC Open stumps ex-American pro

Holger Rune's attempt to seek guidance from tennis legend Andre Agassi on a three-day trial before his Grand Slam appearance at the US Open left former player Jack Sock muddled. Rune was slated to compete against Alexandre Muller, but he withdrew from the ATP 500 tournament due to lower back pain.

In 2024, Holger Rune had posted mixed results, winning his 100th title to begin the season and reaching his fourth Masters semifinals in Cincinnati. However, he cut his Paris Olympic campaign short due to a persistent wrist problem. In 2025, the Dane became the first player of his country to reach the Indian Wells semifinals, followed by success at the Barcelona Open, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the finals.

Despite that, this season has been a roller-coaster so far, facing a shock exit from the Wimbledon first round and retiring from the Washington Open due to his back pain. In recent news, Holger Rune made headlines for joining forces with Andre Agassi on a three-day trial ahead of the US Open.

The 'trial' partnership didn't sit well with Jack Sock, who wondered why a player would attempt that method.

“I don’t understand that, when players do that [take coaches on for a short trial]. What is a three-day trial going to do? Players would always do that, like let’s do a trial. Maybe they have been together for the last couple of weeks, whenever Holger went out of Wimbledon, and maybe he has been over here working with him. But it’s just like flying to DC three days before the tournament and step on the court for the first time and see how the week goes, I don’t know."

The Dane faced Courentin Moutet in the third round of the 2025 Italian Open but lost to the French.

Holger Rune made his feelings known about training under the legendary Andre Agassi

Holger Rune at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Holger Rune, who peaked at No. 4 in the ATP rankings, has been determined to reach the top rank and none better than eight-time major champion, Andre Agassi, to guide him. In an interview, the Danish player shared how he reached out to the American and talked about being mentored by him to further his career.

"I reached out to him some months ago. He’s an amazing man, first of all, and he’s very wise, as well. He sees the game in a unique way that I’ve never experienced before. So I thought when I reached out to him, he would be a good guy to get some mentoring from. Right now, I’m No. 8 in the world, and anything that can help me get higher in the rankings, I’m happy to hear and listen.” (via Tennis.com)

Rune was 15th seeded when he was in contention for the US Open title in 2024. However, he was defeated by Brandon Nakashima in straight sets in the first round.

