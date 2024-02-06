"I need to spy to see what's going on, detective" - When Carlos Moya shed light on 'serious chat' with Rafael Nadal about his rumored new girlfriend

Carlos Moya once had a serious conversation with fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal regarding rumors circulating about his supposed new girlfriend.

Moya and Nadal teamed up for doubles at the 2007 Italian Open, taking on Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka in a blockbuster first-round clash. The Spanish duo claimed a 6-4, 7-6(5) win over Federer and Wawrinka to advance to the second round of the Masters 1000 event.

Subsequently, they defeated Jonathan Erlich and Andy Ram 7-5, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals. However, the duo failed to progress to the semifinals as they were outplayed by Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan, who claimed a 6-3, 6-3 win en route to their runner-up finish.

Amid their doubles campaign in Rome, Carlos Moya was asked whether he had any knowledge about the rumors surrounding Rafael Nadal's supposed 'new girlfriend.' Moya admitted to being aware of the speculation, disclosing that he had even had a "serious chat" with his compatriot to inquire if there was any truth to it.

"I heard. We had a chat last night. Serious chat. I ask him if he has something to tell me that I don't know," he said.

Having not received a straight answer from the Mallorcan, Moya joked about resorting to detective work to uncover the truth about Nadal's romantic life.

"Well, I need to spy to see what's going on, detective," he added.

In a bid to protect his privacy, Rafael Nadal maintained an air of secrecy around his personal life at that time. However, it is reasonable to assume that the speculation about his 'new girlfriend' pertained to his now-wife Maria Francisca 'Xisca' Perello, whom he started dating in 2005. The Spaniard's uncle Toni publicly confirmed their relationship in 2008.

Looking back at Rafael Nadal and Carlos Moya's singles campaigns at Italian Open 2007

ATP Masters Series, Rome

Rafael Nadal entered the singles event at the 2007 Italian Open as the second seed and two-time defending champion. Following a first-round bye, he defeated Robert Ginepri 7-5, 7-6(2) to kick off his campaign.

Subsequently, the Spaniard claimed a 6-4, 6-2 win over Daniele Bracciali and beat Mikhail Youzhny 6-2, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals. He squared off against fifth seed Novak Djokovic for a place in the semifinals, defeating the Serb 6-2, 6-3.

The Mallorcan then edged past Nikolay Davydenko in a hard-fought encounter, beating the Russian 7-6(3), 6-7(8), 6-4 to set up a title clash against Fernando Gonzalez. He defeated Gonzalez 6-2, 6-2 to claim his third consecutive title at the Masters 1000 event in Rome.

Carlos Moya, on the other hand, had a disappointing run at the Italian Open. Marcos Baghdatis secured a dominant 6-2, 6-3 win over the Spaniard, ousting him from the tournament in the first round itself.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here