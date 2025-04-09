Serena Williams once shed light on the tennis players she looked up to when she was younger. The American disclosed the important lessons she took from legends like Steffi Graf, Monica Seles and Pete Sampras.

Williams made history with her remarkable triumph at the 2017 Australian Open, clinching her 23rd Grand Slam title and surpassing Graf's longstanding Open Era record. The impressive achievement added yet another jewel to the American's legacy, further cementing her status as an inspiration to all young tennis players.

In an interview at TED2017 later that year, Serena Williams opened up about the players that had inspired her when she was just starting out. The American disclosed that she had closely observed that Steffi Graf and Monica Seles chose not to form connections with other players due to how intensely focused they were on their careers. Williams also revealed that she had looked up to Pete Sampras for his technique.

"I would see what they did. I noticed that Steffi and Monica wouldn’t really talk to the other players — they were just so focused. I would see Pete Sampras and the technique he did," she said.

Interestingly, while Serena Williams praised Steffi Graf for her aloofness, Martina Hingis once criticized the German for not making any effort to interact with other players. However, Williams ended up emulating Graf's approach, disclosing that she chose not to get "emotionally involved" with her rivals because it would make it too difficult to beat them.

What Serena Williams has said about admiring Steffi Graf and Monica Seles over the years

Serena Williams and Steffi Graf - Source: Getty

In 2015, Serena Williams was attempting to complete the Calendar Slam at the US Open. The American expressed excitement over Steffi Graf publicly supporting her ahead of her campaign, sharing how meaningful it was to have the German's backing.

"I see her post things about me, and that's pretty awesome. I really am still like a kid when I see her or I see posts. I get super excited. I'm still living the dream. Yeah, she's been really supportive, which is so great to see, you know, and to feel that support," she in a press conference at the Western & Southern Open.

In a 2018 interview with GQ Sports, the 23-time Grand Slam champion also expressed her deep love for Monica Seles. She disclosed that she had wanted to play just like Seles because the former World No. 1 was her favorite player when she was young.

"I always really loved Monica. I always wanted to just play like Monica. She was my favorite player growing up, and I wanted to be just like her. I wanted to hit like her, and I wanted to play like her," she said.

Serena Williams had the opportunity to face both Steffi Graf and Monica Seles before their respective retirements. While her head-to-head record with Graf stood level at 1-1, the American enjoyed a 4-1 winning record against Seles.

