Pete Sampras once expressed frustration with the era dominated by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. The American drew a sharp contrast between their generation and his own rivals like Andre Agassi and Boris Becker.

Ad

Sampras was known for his attacking serve-and-volley game during his playing days, which led to him winning 14 Grand Slam titles and establishing the all-time men's record at the time of his retirement in 2003. As such, the American was disheartened by the decline of serve and volley as the younger generation took over.

In a 2014 interview with The Economic Times, Pete Sampras asserted that while his era was defined by serve-and-volley, there was still variety in playing styles among top players like Andre Agassi and Boris Becker. In contrast, the former World No. 1 expressed his belief that everyone "played the same" in the newer generation.

Ad

Trending

Sampras pointed out that Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic were significantly ahead of their peers and criticized their opponents for making no effort to adjust their game in order to challenge the 'Big 3.'

"My generation had serve and volley but it also had contrast. I was playing Boris Becker one day and Andre (Agassi) the next day. Now everyone plays the same and from the back. These three guys (Federer, Djokovic, Nadal) are so much better than the rest. No one really wants to come, they don't know how to come in, that has been the biggest change, the style of play," Sampras said.

Ad

Pete Sampras also dismissed the idea that the courts had become faster, instead lamenting the "one-dimensional" playing styles and the lack of diversity on display.

"I don't think the courts have gotten quicker, the style of play is just one dimensional, everyone is staying at the back and they are great at it but it would surely be nice to see come contrast," he added.

Ad

Pete Sampras 'amazed' by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic surpassing his Slam record

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic - Source: Getty

Although Pete Sampras maintained that the modern generation of players largely played the same, he acknowledged that Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic had mastered the style better than their peers, which made it very difficult for younger players to break through.

Ad

In a 2021 interview with the New York Times, Sampras expressed amazement at each of the 'Big 3' surpassing his record of 14 Grand Slam titles, confessing that he hadn't expected it to happen.

"I'm just amazed at this generation. If you would have asked when I walked off with 14 majors if three guys would pass me in the next 15 to 19 years, I would have said, no way," Sampras said.

Ad

"Everyone sort of plays the same, but there are just three guys who have been so much better at it. In some ways it’s easier to dominate or at least harder for the young guys to break though against these players with experience, talent and athletic ability that can sustain it set after set after set," he added.

Pete Sampras has also shared his opinion on the GOAT debate, revealing that he considered Djokovic to be the greatest due to his "dominance" over Federer and Nadal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins