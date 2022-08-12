"I would really like to see Venus & Serena Williams play one more time doubles together at the US Open; rare to see sisters that are dynamic as a duo but just as iconic individuals" - Steve Weissman

Renowned American sports commentator Steve Weissman recently spoke about Venus and Serena Williams, expressing his desire to see the legendary duo play doubles "one more time" at the US Open.

Serena Williams, 40, recently confirmed that she would call it a day after this year's US Open, citing her need to evolve into areas other than tennis. Her older sister Venus, who turned 42 this year, is also undeniably on the last leg of her career.

Speaking to 'The Rally,' Steve Weissman pointed to the imperious doubles record of the Williams sisters to argue that the duo should return to play together at a Grand Slam one last time.

"I would really like to see right now is Serena and Venus play one more time doubles together at the US Open. They've won 14 Major doubles titles together, in fact they have never lost a Major doubles final when they played 14 and 0," Weissman said.

Serena Williams recently penned a long, heartfelt letter for Vogue magazine, where she revealed her intention to retire after this year's US Open while also providing her rationale behind the decision.

Weissman referred to a part of the article where Serena cited a motivational quote from her sister Venus to highlight that both sisters have the same infallible mindset.

"You know, so Serena said in her article that Venus once said that when someone says that 'you can't do something it's because they can't do it but I did do it and so can you.' And so I think Venus has that same mindset, as long as she is having fun, why not play forever right?"

Venus Williams has won 49 singles titles to date, and Weissman reckons it would be wonderful to see her win the 50th title. He also predicted that the 42-year-old would play longer on tour than sister Serena.

"I mean she's got 49 singles titles," Weissman said. "I'd love to see her get to that 50 mark. It's rare to see sisters that are dynamic as a duo but just as iconic individuals and Queen V was first, maybe she'll be the last one playing as well."

What did Serena Williams say in her article that Steve Weissman referred to?

In her article for Vogue magazine, Serena Williams wrote how she won numerous matches by channeling her anger or by her drive to prove detractors wrong. She then mentioned the piece of advice given to her by sister Venus.

"There were so many matches I won because something made me angry or someone counted me out," Serena Williams wrote. "That drove me. I’ve built a career on channeling anger and negativity and turning it into something good. My sister Venus once said that when someone out there says you can’t do something, it is because they can’t do it. But I did do it. And so can you."

