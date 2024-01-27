John McEnroe once gave his thoughts on Jimmy Connors' match against Martina Navratilova and called it a way for both players to make a 'lot of money'.

Connors and Navratilova took part in an exhibition event in Las Vegas in 1992, which was the most recent addition to "Battle of the Sexes". The former was 40 years old while the latter was 35.

This match took place 19 years after Billie Jean King's win over Bobby Riggs in Texas. It was the third addition to the "Battle of the Sexes" series.

McEnroe was asked his thoughts on the match during the 1992 US Open. He claimed that it was all for entertainment and said he didn't understand what the match 'proves'.

"It is total entertainment. I don't know what it proves. I mean, I don't see the point. I mean, it is just both of them making a lot of money. I don't think there is any doubt about that," the American said.

McEnroe also said that Navratilova had no chance of winning the exhibition match.

"But if people want to watch it and if they are entertained by it, then -- and they feel like they get their money's worth, that is a different thing, but I mean if Connors wins 2 and 2 or 3 and 3, I do not think -- I do not see any chance that she is going to win, and even if -- even if she did, it would be like he gets one serve and she gets more, like the alleys, I don't understand," he added.

Jimmy Connors eventually went on to win the match in Las Vegas, beating Martina Navratilova 7-5, 6-2.

John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors locked horns in nine Grand Slam

John McEnroe interviewing Stefanos Tsitsipas at Australian Open 2024

John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors forged a formidable rivalry during the 1970s and 1980s.

The two met one another in a total of nine Grand Slam matches. These included their first encounter in the semifinals of the 1977 Wimbledon Championships, which Connors won 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

The next four encounters between the two came in the final-four stage as well, with Connors triumphing at the 1978 US Open while McEnroe took the other three matches. The first Grand Slam final between the two came at Wimbledon in 1982, with the former winning it 3-6, 6-3, 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 6-4.

They also faced one another in the 1984 final of the grass-court Major, with McEnroe winning 6-1, 6-1, 6-2. The last Major meeting between the two came in the semifinals of the 1984 US Open, with McEnroe winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.